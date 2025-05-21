Key Notes

Ethereum ETFs saw $64.8 million in inflows on May 20, with BlackRock's ETHA ETF contributing $45 million.

A golden cross pattern on the Ethereum price chart appears, signaling a strong bullish trend.

On-chain data highlights a significant drop in Ethereum's exchange reserves, signaling a tightening supply.

Ethereum ETH $1 845 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $222.72 B Vol. 24h: $14.22 B price continues to show greater strength with another 2% upside today, moving to $2,600. Amid strong institutional buying and chart patterns, market analysts are turning increasingly optimistic for the ETH rally to continue. Currently, the immediate resistance for ETH is at $2,700, crossing which can stage a rally to $3,000-$4,000.

Ethereum price can surge amid institutional eth purchases

Institutional Ethereum purchases have resumed once again as after a three-day break, Abraxas Capital has resumed its Ethereum acquisition spree, purchasing an additional 46,295 ETH valued at $115.3 million, according to the data from Arkham Intelligence.

Since May 7, the investment firm has accumulated a total of 350,703 ETH, worth $837 million, at an average price of $2,386 per ETH. The holdings currently reflect an unrealized profit of $50 million, underscoring Abraxas Capital’s bullish stance on Ethereum.

On the other hand, inflows into spot Ethereum ETFs have shot up once again. On Tuesday, May 20, the net inflows into US Ethereum ETFs were $64.8 million, with BlackRock Ether ETF (ETHA) alone contributing more than $45 million. This is yet another example of institutional inflows ticking up for the altcoin.

Additionally, the world’s largest asset manager has revealed holdings of more than 1.2 million ETH. The firm’s $3 billion tokenized BUIDL fund continues its rapid growth, with Ethereum dominating the portfolio at a commanding 92% market share.

Eth golden cross pattern raises bullish outlook

Ethereum’s price chart has achieved a significant milestone, forming a golden cross. Market analysts suggest this could signal the beginning of a strong upward trend.

On the other hand, CoinGlass data shows that the Ethereum futures open interest remains intact at $31.32 billion, highlighting strong bullish sentiment among traders at this point. Furthermore, the on-chain ETH data also continues to show strength.

Ethereum’s exchange reserves are experiencing a significant drop, suggesting a tightening supply in the market. Analysts anticipate a potential supply squeeze, with a short-term price surge toward $5,000 now considered a plausible scenario.

$ETH supply on exchanges dropping hard Massive squeeze coming +$5,000 short term ON the table 👀 pic.twitter.com/cD7dlGPRDg — Crypto GEMs 📈🚀 (@cryptogems555) May 19, 2025

Note: this is a sponsored message from our partners

Mind of pepe presale: don’t miss this opportunity

Ethereum continues to fuel the ongoing altcoin rally, with Mind of Pepe (MIND), a new Ethereum-based meme coin, emerging as a standout contender. Unlike typical meme tokens driven by hype, Mind of Pepe integrates real-world utility through an AI-powered ecosystem.

A unique approach to meme coins

Mind of Pepe features a self-learning AI agent designed to provide exclusive market insights to users. This distinguishes it from many meme coins and positions it as a token with practical applications.

Mind tokenomics and presale highlights

Key presale details include:

Token price : $0.0037515

: $0.0037515 Funds raised: $9.58 million

$9.58 million Accepted payments : ETH, BNB, USDT

: ETH, BNB, USDT Ticker : MIND

: MIND Built on: Ethereum

The platform’s native ERC-20 token, MIND, serves as a gateway to an AI dashboard, early-stage token investment opportunities, and governance features. Investors are drawn to the project’s staking program, offering an annual yield of 256%, fostering long-term engagement.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.