Ethereum Restaking Is New Trend: ETHZilla’s $100M Ether.fi Move

On Sept. 2, ETHZilla Corporation, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum ETH $4 322 24h volatility: 1.8% Market cap: $521.83 B Vol. 24h: $32.26 B digital asset treasury backed by Peter Thiel, announced it will deploy $100 million into EtherFi, the leading liquid restaking protocol by total value locked.

Another major allocator chooses ETH restaking. $100M from @ETHZilla_ETHZ into @ether_fi, a huge signal for the EigenCloud ecosystem. 🌐 ☁️ More details ↓ https://t.co/YnZAVEmHNk — EigenCloud (@eigenlayer) September 3, 2025

ETHZilla’s Strategic Pivot

Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill called the deployment a milestone in the company’s treasury management evolution. The allocation represents part of ETHZilla’s 102,246 ETH reserve, valued at approximately $456 million.

🚨 Breaking ETHZilla news 🚨 Today, we are excited to announce that we will deploy ~$100 million worth of our ETH holdings into the @ether_fi restaking protocol. This marks our first engagement with DeFi protocols but it certainly won't be our last! pic.twitter.com/PrVleYWWr3 — ETHZilla (@ETHZilla_ETHZ) September 2, 2025

The firm also holds $221 million in cash equivalents, bolstered by a recent $425 million private placement with more than 60 institutional investors, including Electric Capital and Polychain Capital.

ETHZilla further expanded its Ethereum position in August, purchasing over 20,000 ETH at an average of $3,949 per coin.

EtherFi Leads Restaking Boom

EtherFi, which allows users to access restaking yields via EigenLayer, has emerged as the sector leader, surpassing competitors such as Eigenpie.

According to CEO Mike Silagadze, ETHZilla’s entry signals a new phase of institutional adoption for liquid restaking protocols.

Meanwhile, across the sector, restaking has surged with total value locked surpassing $30 billion, reflecting the rapid migration of validators and investors from native ETH staking to more flexible yield-generation opportunities.

Why Restaking Is Taking Off

While traditional staking offered safety and steady returns, it also limited liquidity and yield potential. Restaking allows ETH holders to continue securing the network while generating additional returns and retaining liquidity through tradeable receipt tokens.

Interestingly, validators and institutions alike are now comfortable pursuing more dynamic strategies that blend network security with profit optimization. ETHZilla’s $100 million commitment places the firm in the lead of rivals.

The Road Ahead

ETHZilla’s rebrand from 180 Life Sciences Corp. earlier this year led to its pivot into digital assets. Recent transactions showcase aggressive corporate treasuries in Ethereum.

Alongside peers like Tom Lee’s BitMine, which holds 1.8 million ETH, and Joe Lubin’s SharpLink, which controls 837,000 ETH, ETHZilla is helping define how corporate players approach Ethereum as a treasury reserve asset.

As restaking grows, EtherFi and Eigen are expected to remain in the spotlight. With $30 billion already locked across protocols and new institutional capital entering the ecosystem, restaking tokens could be the next to explode in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.