ETHZilla Announces $250M Share Buyback While Holding Half-Billion in Ethereum – Here’s Why

Key Notes

The firm's total assets reach $704 million including $215 million in cash equivalents and digital holdings.

ETHZ stock surged 10% to $3.70 on Monday before settling back, tracking Ethereum's price movements closely.

Recent acquisitions of 20.1 ETH will be staked through Electric Capital's protocol for long-term yield generation.

NASDAQ-listed Ethereum ETH $4 363 24h volatility: 8.8% Market cap: $526.71 B Vol. 24h: $46.15 B treasury firm ETHZilla recently approved a $250 million share repurchase plan and revealed it holds 102,237 ETH at an average acquisition price of $3,948.72 for a value of approximately $489 million.

According to paperwork filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Aug. 25, the firm’s total holdings, including USD cash equivalents of approximately $215 million, come to about $704 million with 165,478,655 company shares outstanding.

Depending on market conditions at the time of the buyback, ETHZilla stands to onboard somewhere around half of its outstanding stock if it instigates a full $250 million buyback.

ETHZilla Continues ETH Accumulation Amid Stock Volatility

As of the time of this article’s publication, ETHZilla stock (ETHZ) is trading at $3.33 per share with a 24-hour volume of $25,509,723, according data from Yahoo Finance. The stock leapt as much as 10% to $3.7 as trading began on Monday before settling back to $3.3.

ETHZ reached a six-month high on Aug. 13, peaking at $17.4 before closing the day at $10.7. This activity coincided with Ethereum peaking at $4,760.

Meanwhile, Ethereum has maintained much of its momentum and, as of the time of this article’s publication, is holding steady around $4,620 per coin after reaching a new ATH of $4,900 on Aug. 23.

ETHZilla has steadily been accumulating ETH during this period. The aforementioned SEC document indicates the firm purchased 12.5 coins during the week of Aug. 17 and another 7.6 for the week ending Aug. 24.

The company says its recently purchased ETH will be held long-term and staked to Electric Capital’s proprietary Electric Asset Protocol to generate yield.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.