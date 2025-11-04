Ethereum Whales Buying Dip, 14,254 ETH Staked in Hours

Key Notes

7 Siblings recently copped 14,254 ETH using 52.47 million USDC.

This same whale borrowed 40 million USDC from Aave in October to buy ETH.

Ethereum is currently faced with a dip, trading at $3,488.45.

Blockchain analytics platform Lookonchain has spotted a shopping spree among Ethereum ETH $3 509 24h volatility: 5.5% Market cap: $423.11 B Vol. 24h: $51.79 B whales. These entities have acquired up to 14,254 ETH within the last 24 hours. Coincidentally, Ethereum price is caught in a decline of more than 6%, suggesting that these whales are probably buying the dip.

7 Siblings Consistently Buys Ethereum Dip

According to CoinMarketCap data, ETH price is currently trading at $3,488.45, corresponding with a 6.05% decline over the last 24 hours. Around the time of the price decline, Lookonchain identified a mysterious whale “7 Siblings” who spent 52.47 million USDC USDC $1.00 24h volatility: 0.0% Market cap: $75.54 B Vol. 24h: $18.90 B for the acquisition of 14,254 ETH. The stash was purchased at an average price of $3,681 per coin.

As the market dips, whales are going on a shopping spree. Over the past 12 hours, the mysterious whale "7 Siblings" spent 52.47M $USDC to buy 14,254 $ETH at $3,681.https://t.co/RytINqnBShhttps://t.co/3ok7HNbGTp pic.twitter.com/Kz7Ti3kpCx — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) November 4, 2025

Purchasing the dip appears to be a pattern with 7 Siblings, as it had equally made several massive purchases during periods when Ethereum hit rock bottom. On Oct. 11, it borrowed 40 million USDC from the Aave protocol and spent 5 million USDC to buy 1,326 ETH at $3,771.

Meanwhile, this Ethereum dip has been ongoing for quite a while. Spot ETH ETF outflows have not been encouraging either, as institutional demand plummets. All indications point to the fact that investors are losing hope and confidence in the second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The $120 million Balancer exploit has equally contributed to the poor outlook of the coin.

BitMine recently expanded its holdings to 3.4 million ETH worth $14.2 billion, giving the firm 2.8% of the ETH supply in circulation. Many market watchers hoped that this event would boost Ethereum’s price. Unfortunately, this projection is yet to materialize.

Join the SUBBD Project Presale

Ethereum would need to recover quickly before it has to compete with the SUBBD project. This is one of the new crypto projects that has its public sale already ranked as one of the best crypto presales of 2025.

With more than 250 million individuals in its fantastic, SUBBD actively showcases its prospects for massive growth. It promises to deliver several benefits to holders, including tools, rewards, and decision-making power. Early backers are eligible for staking rewards of up to 20%.

Current Presale Stats:

Current price: $0.05685

Amount raised so far: $1,306,975.73

Ticker: SUBBD

To participate in the presale of the next crypto to explode, interested entities can either complete a purchase using their credit or debit cards or via cryptocurrency assets.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.