Whales sold over 1 billion DOGE in a week, as per Ali Martinez.

DOGE broke down from an ascending channel.

Martinez suggested that a major move is coming for DOGE.

Dogecoin DOGE $0.16 24h volatility: 6.2% Market cap: $24.85 B Vol. 24h: $3.63 B holders saw a massive surge in selling pressure, with over 1 billion tokens dumped by whales in just one week, according to on-chain data shared by market analyst Ali Martinez.

Over 1 billion Dogecoin $DOGE sold by whales in the past week! pic.twitter.com/pjUwFAqtEM — Ali (@ali_charts) November 4, 2025

Whale Sell-Off Triggers Market Shock

The massive outflow coincides with a sharp drop in price. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of the leading meme token is down almost 7% in the past 24 hours and almost 40% in the last 30 days.

The trading volume of the meme token skyrocketed to $3.81 billion, levels last seen in early October when sellers dominated the market alongside Bitcoin’s crash below $110K. Also, DOGE dropped from $0.1843 to $0.1697, breaching multiple supports and reaching new monthly lows.

Meanwhile, wallets holding between 10 million and 100 million DOGE have massively reduced their balances over the past week. The 1 billion token DOGE sale came alongside the pullback to $0.17 support.

Technical Breakdown Confirms Bearish Outlook

Ali Martinez also highlighted that Dogecoin recently broke down from an ascending parallel channel, indicating the start of a potential major price move. The coin’s failure to hold its lower boundary near $0.18 resulted in a significant pullback.

Dogecoin $DOGE is ready for a major price move! pic.twitter.com/niUDfFsKmO — Ali (@ali_charts) November 4, 2025

If selling pressure continues, DOGE could test support levels at $0.16, $0.145, and $0.125, with a possible final leg down toward $0.11, marking the channel’s lower boundary and a key demand zone.

On the other hand, DOGE must reclaim the $0.18–$0.19 region to invalidate the bearish setup and once again gather bullish confidence for newer highs.

The immediate outlook for Dogecoin relies on its ability to consolidate above $0.165. Martinez indicated that DOGE’s pattern of 6–9% daily drawdowns may set up short-lived technical bounces, but without a decisive move above $0.18–$0.185, bears will likely prevail.

Gamified Mining Project PEPENODE Gains Traction

As Dogecoin faces a price downturn, a new meme coin project called PEPENODE is quickly attracting investor attention. Its ongoing presale has already raised more than $2 million, highlighting growing enthusiasm for its creative approach to crypto mining.

Instead of relying on costly mining rigs or complex setups, PEPENODE makes mining accessible and entertaining through a virtual mining simulator. Users can create and grow digital mining operations by building server rooms.

They can also purchase miner nodes and upgrade their virtual equipment to boost performance, all within an interactive environment.

Each node contributes hashpower to the project’s virtual mining network, allowing participants to mine meme coins in a way that feels more like playing a game than traditional mining.

PEPENODE Staking Rewards and Tokenomics

The ecosystem’s native token, PEPENODE, uses a deflationary token model, meaning around 70% of tokens spent on node purchases and upgrades are permanently burned. This mechanism gradually reduces the overall supply, potentially increasing token value over time.

One standout feature of PEPENODE is its gamified presale system. Even before the token officially launches, supporters can start setting up rigs, earning rewards, and climbing leaderboards.

Early contributors are eligible for exclusive perks such as bonus tokens, ranking-based prizes. So far, the project has surpassed $2 million in funding and is currently also rewarding early investors with up to 630% in staking returns.

Presale Snapshot:

Ticker: PEPENODE

PEPENODE Blockchain: Ethereum

Ethereum Current Price: $0.0011317

$0.0011317 Funds Raised: $2.05 million

With another price increase expected soon, many investors are keeping an eye on PEPENODE as one of the more promising new meme coin ventures. Read PEPENODE price prediction on Coinspeaker.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.