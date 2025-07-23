CoinShares Secures MiCA License for Broad EU Expansion

Key Notes

On July 23, CoinShares Asset Management announced that it had secured a Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) license.

The license grants the asset manager access to all member states of the European Economic Area. It was granted by France’s Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

Operating in 29 EU States With a Single, Harmonized Regulatory Framework

Per the company’s announcement, CoinShares is the first regulated asset manager in Europe to receive such authorization under the EU’s MiCA regulation.

As a result of this approval, the Saint Helier, Jersey-based firm is now permitted to offer crypto portfolio management services across the 27-nation bloc.

To put it simply, CoinShares doesn’t need separate licenses to operate in other EU countries because this single, harmonized regulatory framework covers them all.

The firm already had operations in Germany, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, and five other EU member states. Getting the MiCA license opens the door for further expansion within these countries and beyond.

This is CoinShares’ chance to deliver professional-grade portfolio management across the EU’s €33 trillion asset management market.

Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares, said that receiving MiCA authorization from the AMF is a major milestone, not only for CoinShares but for the entire European digital asset industry.

He believes that asset managers in the crypto space have been confined to partial or improvised regulatory frameworks for far too long.

“With MiCA, we now have a clear, harmonised structure across the EU,” Mognetti added.

Apart from the MiCA license, CoinShares holds MiFID and AIFM licences, which further allow it to provide regulated portfolio management and investment advice across both traditional and digital assets.

It also takes pride in being the only major European asset manager to hold all three licenses.

Coinbase and Bybit Secure MiCA Licenses

Other organizations have received a similar MiCA license in different regions. A month ago, Coinbase secured a MiCA license from Luxembourg’s Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). This allows it to offer crypto services to 450 million EU residents.

In addition, Coinbase plans to move its European headquarters from Ireland to Luxembourg, taking advantage of the country’s forward-thinking approach to digital innovation and financial infrastructure.

The American cryptocurrency exchange highlighted that this move could signal important progress for the growing cryptocurrency ecosystem across Europe.

In May, the Financial Market Authority (FMA) in Austria approved a MiCA license for Bybit. This offered the exchange the authorization to expand its operations in the EU.

Registered under commercial number 636180i, Bybit EU is now legally approved to operate as a regulated Crypto Asset Service Provider (CASP) in the European market.

Bybit has also established its European headquarters in Vienna, with plans to hire up to 100 employees in the city. This is aimed at strengthening its local operations.

These team members will be responsible for facilitating the rollout of crypto services tailored to the EU’s regulatory landscape.

