Galaxy Digital Raises $460 Million to Dump Bitcoin Mining for AI

In a bid to make an Artificial Intelligence (AI) data center out of its former Bitcoin mining site in Texas, Galaxy Digital has secured a $460 million private investment. According to sources familiar with the matter, the fund was obtained from one of the world’s “largest asset managers.”

Galaxy Digital Awaits Approval From Toronto Stock Exchange

Mike Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital recently received a $460 million private investment from one of the world’s largest asset managers, which it has failed to specifically name. The fund will be injected into accelerating the transformation of the company’s former Bitcoin mining site in Texas into an AI data center.

The CEO of Galaxy acknowledged that the fund is significant to supporting the firm’s “strategic vision and our ability to build leading businesses across digital assets and data centers.” Based on the details of the investment, it involves the purchase of 12.77 million Class A shares at $36 per share. Proceeds will then be designated to offset general corporate expenses.

Moreso, Galaxy Digital plans to push some funds into expanding its Helios campus, which it expects to deliver 133 megawatts of IT capacity by next year. In the meantime, the transaction is expected to close around October 17, 2025, but it is still awaiting approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Galaxy Digital Invests Funds in Acquisition of Helios

Noteworthy, this comes barely two months after Galaxy Digital secured a $1.4 billion loan facility to cover 80% of the Helios acquisition. Once the purchase is complete, the Helios data center will have a 3.5-gigawatt capacity in the long run. This positions it among the largest AI infrastructure projects in North America.

Galaxy Digital intends to push 800 megawatts of this capacity to CoreWeave, an AI cloud infrastructure provider and one of its partners.

The other 2.7 gigawatts will be leased to additional clients. For context, it has a 15-year contract with CoreWeave. Precisely, Galaxy is required to supply compute power for AI and high-performance computing workloads starting in 2026. In return, it would receive an annual return of more than $1 billion, which would sum up to around $15 billion in the long term.

