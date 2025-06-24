Mastercard Partners with Chainlink to Bring 3B Users to On-Chain Crypto Trading

Key Notes

The collaboration connects traditional payment networks with blockchain infrastructure using multiple service providers.

LINK token surged 4% following the announcement, breaking above $12 and testing key resistance levels.

This partnership represents growing institutional adoption of DeFi and bridges traditional finance with decentralized commerce.

A new partnership between Mastercard and Chainlink could mark a significant shift in on-chain commerce adoption. The two firms announced a multi-part integration that will enable Mastercard’s 3 billion cardholders to directly purchase cryptocurrencies on-chain.

Mastercard Connects Cardholders to DeFi Through Chainlink

According to the joint statement, the collaboration will connect Mastercard’s global payments network with blockchain infrastructure via Chainlink’s interoperability protocol. The system brings together several players: Shift4 will process card payments, ZeroHash will manage fiat custody and crypto liquidity, while XSwap and Uniswap handle decentralized token swaps.

We’re excited to announce that Chainlink and @Mastercard have partnered to enable billions of cardholders to purchase crypto directly onchain.https://t.co/1pKz03jQ7t Chainlink verifies and synchronizes key… pic.twitter.com/5jfLAAYn4D — Chainlink (@chainlink) June 24, 2025

Chainlink Co-Founder Sergey Nazarov expressed excitement about the collaboration with Mastercard, highlighting how it represents the traditional and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was designed to enable.

“This is the type of traditional finance and decentralized finance convergence that Chainlink was built to make possible. I’m excited about Chainlink’s ability to enable this critical connection between the traditional payments world and the over three billion cardholders in the Mastercard user base, directly into the next generation trading environments of onchain decentralized exchanges,” he said.

Stablecoin Momentum Fuels Interest

The timing aligns with Mastercard’s broader push into digital assets. In recent months, the company partnered with MoonPay to support stablecoin payments across millions of merchants and collaborated with Kraken to launch crypto debit cards.

Raj Dhamodharan, Mastercard’s blockchain head, said this new move helps bridge the gap “between onchain commerce and offchain transactions,” signaling growing institutional support for decentralized finance.

The announcement also highlights how legacy finance and DeFi can integrate securely. Chainlink will ensure that transaction data flows reliably between the parties, using its cross-chain interoperability protocol.

LINK Reclaims $13 As Bulls Return On Institutional News

LINK, the native token of Chainlink, gained over 4% on the day, trading near $13.35. The price has broken above the $12.00 level and is testing the descending trendline that capped price action since November 2024. Momentum is building, but the $14.50–$15.00 resistance zone remains a key area for confirmation. RSI has bounced from oversold levels, while MACD shows early bullish crossover signs.

Support remains firm near the $10.00–$11.00 zone, with a breakout above $15.00 opening the path toward $19.96 in the weeks ahead.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.