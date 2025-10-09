Solana Treasury Holdings Near $3B as Grayscale Partners Figment for Institutional Staking

Key Notes

Figment will manage staking operations for Grayscale's Ethereum ETPs and Solana Trust products.

Solana corporate treasury holdings increased significantly reaching $2.9 billion despite recent market volatility.

DevvStream announced $2.7 million SOL investment exceeding its Bitcoin allocation for staking income.

Digital asset manager Grayscale has selected Figment as the institutional staking partner as the US SEC approaches deadlines on altcoin ETFs in review.

According to to a press release on October 9, Figment will run staking operations for Grayscale US Ethereum ETH $4 315 24h volatility: 4.5% Market cap: $520.77 B Vol. 24h: $42.39 B ETPs and a Solana SOL $217.8 24h volatility: 4.8% Market cap: $118.95 B Vol. 24h: $8.19 B Trust.

“Beyond returns, staking in ETPs enables holders to participate in securing and processing transactions for the blockchain. Figment provides institutions like Grayscale the trust, transparency, and feasibility to bring staking to their customers”, said Lorien Gabel, CEO and Co-Founder of Figment.

This key announcement comes just weeks after Bloomberg analyst declared Solana ETF approval odds a near certainty late in September.

Grayscale aims to leverage Figment’s institutional-grade infrastructure to integrate Proof-of-Stake rewards directly into its ETPs, allowing investors to generate passive income without on-chain activity.

StakingRewards data shows Figment provides staking services for 25 different PoS assets, with 39.1% of its $6.19 billion total staked assets under management deposited on Solana as of October 9, 2025.

Solana Treasury Holdings hit $2.9B as Investors Anticipate Solana ETFs

Solana treasuries continued to gain traction this week despite widespread profit-taking after Bitcoin BTC $120 779 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $2.41 T Vol. 24h: $69.58 B retraced from its all-time high of $126,000.

CoinGecko data shows that SOL treasuries rose 22.7% to reach $2.9 billion on Thursday, October 9, signaling steady corporate demand as markets anticipate the SEC’s altcoin ETF verdicts later this month.

While Grayscale’s partnership with Figment strengthens institutional confidence, Solana has also attracted attention from new ecosystem entrants.

On Thursday, America.Fun launched on Solana to drive USD1 adoption on Solana, capitalizing on Bonk’s recent partnership with World Liberty Financial (WLFI) and decentralized exchange Raydium. According to the announcement, the project is designed to expand the USD1 utility and support Solana projects that build around the stablecoin with liquidity.

This aligns with WLFI’s aggressive drive for cross-chain integration of the USD1 stablecoin.

Aptos network also confirmed USD1 adoption on Monday, integrated by Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), attracting over $447 million in intraday trading volume.

In Canada, Solana received another major boost on Thursday, as Calgary-based Carbon Management firm, DevvStream announced 12,000 SOL holdings valued at $2.7 million investment in its latest portfolio report. Notably, SOL holdings in the firm’s crypto treasury exceed its current Bitcoin balances of 22 BTC valued at $2.6 million at the time of filing.

According to DevvStream statement, the firm aims to prioritize incremental income through SOL staking with a long-term view towards launching tokenized real-world assets for renewable-energy plants and energy-trading contracts.

