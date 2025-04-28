Key Notes

Grayscale is pushing the SEC to allow ETH staking, unlocking millions in missed rewards.

Massive ETH inflows into exchange Binance sparked fears of a new wave of selling pressure.

ETH could target $2,000 in the near future as Buterin unveiled massive upgrades for ETH.

The representatives from Grayscale Investments met with the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s (SEC) Crypto Task Force on April 21 to advocate for allowing staking within Ethereum exchange-traded products (ETPs).

Grayscale proposed amendments to its Form 19b-4 filings for both the Grayscale Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHE) and the Grayscale Ethereum Mini Trust ETF (ETH), aiming to enable staking activities.

Urgent Need to Modernize Regulations

Craig Salm, Grayscale’s chief legal officer, emphasized the urgent need to modernize regulations, saying:

“Currently, spot ETH ETPs do not represent the underlying ETH completely, because they are not currently permitted to engage in staking.”

Grayscale pointed out that US ETH ETPs have missed out on approximately $61 million in potential staking rewards since launch, weakening their competitive edge against international counterparts.

In their argument, staking would not only enhance returns for shareholders but also contribute to the security and efficiency of the Ethereum network.

Large Exchange Inflows Signal Caution

According to analyst Amr Taha on CryptoQuant, over 92,000 ETH, worth roughly $165 million, was deposited into Binance on April 24.

Historically, large ETH inflows into exchanges, particularly Binance, have often preceded price corrections as whales look to realize profits or exit positions.

This massive Ethereum movement followed closely on the heels of a $500 million Bitcoin transfer to exchanges on April 23, hinting at possible coordinated de-risking moves by large holders.

Scalability Battle: Buterin vs. Hoskinson

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson recently warned that “Layer-2’s are sucking out all the alpha for ETH,” predicting ETH could fall within 15 years if it becomes overly dependent on external scaling solutions like Arbitrum and Optimism.

In a timely response, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin highlighted major research advancements toward Layer-Zero scalability.

Through reposts from LayerZero Labs and Succinct Labs, Buterin outlined a vision to replace the traditional Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) with a zkVM built on RISC-V standards. This change promises transformative upgrades, including:

Up to 832× fewer cycles than current EVM processing

95.7% reduction in proving cycles via precompiles

30× higher throughput with GPU acceleration

Proof size compression from 346MB to 1.5MB

ETH Price Analysis and Outlook

Looking at the Ethereum ETH $1 811 24h volatility: 0.1% Market cap: $218.58 B Vol. 24h: $10.01 B daily chart you provided, it is clear that the RSI is currently at 54.89, slightly above neutral, suggesting mild bullish momentum.

Bollinger Bands are widening, hinting at an incoming volatility expansion while price has pushed above the 20-day moving average (around $1,662), currently trading around $1,796.

If momentum holds and no major sell-offs occur, ETH could test the upper Bollinger Band near $1,850, and potentially break toward psychological resistance at $1,900–$1,920. A successful daily close above $1,920 could open the path to $2,050 in the medium term.

