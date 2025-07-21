Key Notes

Crypto Rover’s ETH giveaway went awry as Grok declined to select a winner.

The influencer promised to do a $1,000 giveaway in case ETH broke $3,750.

The AI pointed out ZackXBT’s investigation from last year.

Apparently, artificial intelligence “doesn’t forget” bad history, unlike the crypto community, on-chain sleuth ZachXBT wrote.

Crypto Rover, a famous influencer within the digital asset community, wrote in an X post on Sunday, July 20, to give away $1,000 in Ethereum ETH $3 758 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $453.33 B Vol. 24h: $54.52 B after the leading altcoin broke above the $3,750 mark.

ETH gained 3.5% and is trading close to the $3,800 zone. Its market cap surpassed $450 billion.

The sentiment changed quickly after Grok, X’s integrated AI, started pointing out a pump-and-dump scheme that Crypto Rover promoted in May 2023.

So Crypto Rover tagged Grok to select a winner for a giveaway and it began replying about his involvement in pump and dump schemes and sketchy promotions and is refusing to select a winner. pic.twitter.com/DOScvr5dWk — ZachXBT (@zachxbt) July 21, 2025

The replies, which were recorded as screenshots by ZachXBT, have been removed from Crypto Rover’s X post.

According to the screenshots, Grok clearly pointed at ZachXBT’s investigation and the allegations of Crypto Rover’s involvement in pump-and-dump schemes. In the now-deleted replies, Grok wrote to the influencer’s followers, who were asking to be picked as the giveaway winners, that it would “abstain from selecting a winner to avoid endorsing potential risks.”

ZachXBT shared his last year’s investigation into Crypto Rover’s STONED token dump, for which he received $10,000 and 1% of the supply for promoting it.

However, Crypto Rover ghosted the project and immediately sold the tokens despite promising to hold the assets “throughout the next bull run.”

