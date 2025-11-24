HBAR Price Eyes 50% Gains amid Strong Trend Reversal Ahead

Key Notes

Analysts suggest that a confirmed breakout could trigger rapid bullish momentum for HBAR price, supported by greater accumulation.

The HBAR price setup reflects historical reversal patterns that have led to strong rallies, with targets between $0.17 and $0.19.

IRS approval for staking within ETF structures, new SEC guidelines, and Canary tokenizing its HBAR ETF on Hedera are proving as catalysts.

HBAR HBAR $0.14 24h volatility: 4.3% Market cap: $6.13 B Vol. 24h: $493.47 M , the native cryptocurrency of Hedera blockchain, has seen a sharp upside, gaining 10% in the last 24 hours. Market experts call this the beginning of a strong trend reversal for HBAR price and potential upside to $0.19. At the same time, the Hedera altcoin is seeing strong institutional adoption, with crypto exchange Coinbase to support HBAR derivatives.

HBAR Price Eyes Move to $0.19 in Market Recovery

Crypto market monitoring platform CryptoPulse has flagged potential early signs of a trend reversal in Hedera (HBAR). The altcoin has recently regained its previous swing highs on the 4-hour chart.

According to the update, the breakout may signal a shift in market structure if buyers are able to hold the level as new support. The next key resistance areas identified are $0.17 and $0.19.

CryptoPulse noted that such a lower-timeframe structure change often precedes broader directional moves. Thus, he suggested that the HBAR price may be entering a period of increased bullish momentum if the breakout sustains.

📈 $HBAR/USDT — Early Signs of a Reversal?$HBAR just broke above its previous swing high on the 4H timeframe — a strong early sign of trend reversal. 👀 If bulls can hold this breakout as support, the next resistance zones to watch are $0.17 and $0.19. 🎯 Lower-timeframe… pic.twitter.com/0ai3xeaW0t — CryptoPulse (@CryptoPulse_CRU) November 24, 2025

Another crypto analyst Marzell has highlighted a bullish technical structure forming in the Hedera price. According to the analyst, HBAR is forming a triple-bottom pattern within a key demand zone while continuing to respect a weekly falling channel. Marzell stated that this type of setup often precedes strong reversals that can invalidate bearish positioning.

🔥 $HBAR is loading something BIG ✨️ Triple-bottom forming right inside a major demand zone + still respecting the weekly falling channel.

This is the kind of setup that nukes bears and sparks face-melting reversals. 🚀 One clean breakout = send it mode.

Accumulation >… pic.twitter.com/TEISzE5MWp — Marzell (@MarzellCrypto) November 23, 2025

The analyst added that momentum could shift rapidly if HBAR breaks above key technical resistance. Thus, the current setup favours greater accumulation instead of distribution.

Key Factors Influencing Hedera’s Upside Momentum

The launch of the HBAR ETFs played a key role in driving institutional interest in the cryptocurrency. Although the ETF momentum has slowed down in recent weeks, some fresh offshoots representing inflows are once again appearing, according to the data from SoSoValue.

Furthermore, the IRS now allows staking within ETF structures. Thus, future HBAR-based funds could potentially generate yield while maintaining tax benefits. In addition, recently approved SEC listing standards are expected to streamline the process of launching such products.

Moreover, with asset manager Canary Capital tokenizing its HBAR ETF directly on the Hedera network, it has further reinforced investor confidence in the project’s real-world adoption.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.