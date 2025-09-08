Hedera (HBAR) Price Eyes a Strong Breakout With 80% Upside

Key Notes

Trading volumes for HBAR have risen sharply, with daily turnover up 54% to $186 million.

Market data from September 7 highlighted strong institutional activity, as volumes spiked to 67.40 million units.

The US SEC has delayed a decision on HBAR ETF approval by Canary Capital.

HBAR, the native cryptocurrency of Hedera Hashgraph, is once again on investors' radar, with the potential for another 80% upside from its current price.

Despite the crypto market volatility, the token has held its ground at $0.21. With daily trading volumes picking up, traders are expecting a bullish push ahead for Hedera price.

Analysts Predict a Hedera Price Rally Ahead

Analysts observing Hedera’s daily price chart point to a bull flag formation, a technical pattern often seen as a signal for continued upward momentum.

The chart shows a contracting wedge with converging highs and lows, indicating consolidation and a buildup of pressure ahead of a possible breakout.

BULL FLAG PATTERN FORMING ON $HBAR 🔥 The daily time-frame looks primed for a massive move up for this coin. A classic continuation pattern before the next big break. 📈 Next target : 0.40$ per #Hbar (NFA) pic.twitter.com/XhSTbkgnhV — Bitcoinsensus (@Bitcoinsensus) September 6, 2025

The pattern consists of six pivot points, alternating peaks and troughs, that show a standoff between buyers and sellers. The preceding sharp rally acts as the “flagpole,” reinforcing the bullish continuation outlook.

A confirmed breakout above resistance could open the door to a measured move toward the $0.40 level, nearly doubling current prices.

For now, however, consolidation remains the prevailing market trend.

The daily trading volume for HBAR has surged by 54% to more than $186 million. This shows that the sentiment among traders still remains bullish.

As per Coinglass data, the HBAR long-short ratio currently stands at 1.55, showing that more traders are projecting a price rise ahead.

The market data from September 7 shows a sharp rise in institutional activity during the afternoon session.

Trading volumes surged to 67.40 million units, more than double the 24-hour average of 27.33 million.

The influx of buyers at the $0.22 support level provided liquidity that helped stabilize the token’s price, following a brief dip.

Canary Capital HABR ETF Delayed by SEC

Earlier today, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) delayed the decision on Canary Capital’s HBAR ETF application.

As a result, the regulator has further extended the decision period by an additional 60 days, thereby setting up November 8 as the new deadline.

Analysts suggest the SEC may be postponing new approvals until it introduces updated generic ETF listing standards.

The regulator has already delayed the Canary spot HBAR ETF twice, first in April and again in June, while requesting additional feedback.

The proposal, initially filed by Nasdaq in February, entered its 180-day review period on March 13.

