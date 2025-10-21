HIVE Digital Finalizes 100MW Hydroelectric Bitcoin Mining Expansion in Paraguay

Key Notes

The expansion leverages power from Paraguay's Itaipú Dam, positioning the site as the country's largest renewable mining facility by 2026.

Hive's global hashrate has surged from 6 EH/s to nearly 22 EH/s in 2025, with plans to reach 25 EH/s by year-end.

Despite operational momentum, Hive's stock declined 3.58% on October 21 after a volatile month marked by a single-day 28% spike earlier in October.

Hive Digital Technologies has finalized an agreement to build a 100-megawatt hydroelectric-powered data center at its Yguazú site in Paraguay, marking a key step in its plan to increase global Bitcoin mining capacity to 35 exahashes per second (EH/s) by 2026.

This project is an extension of Hive’s current operations in the region, which began with the acquisition of Bitfarms’ operations in Paraguay in January 2025. It will push the total renewable mining capacity at the Paraguayan campus to 400 MW, making it the country’s largest facility of its kind. The new phase will utilize power from the Itaipú Dam, known for its low electricity costs and minimal carbon footprint.

Operational Scale and Strategic Partnerships

According to Hive’s statements, the company has ramped up its global Bitcoin mining power from 6 EH/s at the start of 2025 to just under 22 EH/s as of October, and is targeting 25 EH/s by the end of the year.

The upcoming 100 MW expansion is scheduled to begin construction in early 2026, with full commissioning expected to be completed in the third quarter of that year. Alongside infrastructure growth, Hive plans a fivefold increase in its high-performance computing and AI operations, a trend that began in 2024, driven by the hype surrounding AI.

These plans are tied to strategic collaborations with partners, including Bell Canada, to bolster its computing footprint and reinforce long-term diversification in AI workloads.

Impacts on Local Economy and Mining Leadership

Hive’s move strengthens Paraguay’s position as a Bitcoin mining hub, highlighting both economic and environmental benefits. The Yguazú site already produces 8.5 BTC per day, supporting local employment and investment in community infrastructure.

By leveraging renewable energy, Hive maintains low operational costs, which helps preserve profitability as competition drives global hashrates higher. Worth mentioning that Hive is one of the few miners that are investing in increasing its hashrate, according to Matthew Sigel, Head of Research at VanEck.

One of the few BTC miners still growing hash rate. https://t.co/za6WkMU9Tf — matthew sigel, recovering CFA (@matthew_sigel) October 21, 2025

This movement is fueled by the Paraguayan government’s pro-crypto regulatory stance, which, by exempting mining energy use from taxes until 2027, provides an additional incentive for such investments. This only applies to crypto-regulated mining operations, which are very reactive against illegal Bitcoin miners.

Stock Retreats 21% Weekly Despite Operational Milestones

Hive Digital Technologies’ recent advances in Paraguay, along with the completion of new facilities, have not had a significant effect on the performance of the equity markets. On October 21, the stocks are down 3.58%, but they rose by nearly 28% in a single day in early October 2025, with a weekly decrease of over 21% and a year-to-date gain of almost 85%, according to Yahoo! Finance.

This new milestone not only signifies a significant step forward for Paraguay’s clean energy sector but also cements its position as a regional hub for mining innovation. It highlights HIVE’s ongoing commitment to infrastructure development and sustainable progress in Latin America and in the Bitcoin mining industry.

