Hong Kong Business School to Accept Tuition and Donations in BTC

The University of Hong Kong’s business school plans to accept Bitcoin and digital currencies for tuition and donations.

The initiative comes as Hong Kong positions itself as a global hub for virtual assets under new stablecoin regulations.

HKU confirmed that it is actively exploring the move, citing its commitment to innovation and the adoption of financial technology.

The University of Hong Kong (HKU) Business School, one of Asia’s leading institutions, is considering plans to accept Bitcoin and other digital assets as payment for tuition fees and donations. Professor Hongbin Cai, dean of the school and Chair of Economics, announced the initiative during the CryptoFi Forum this week.

“All the technical details have been sorted out. We will take Bitcoin and digital currencies for tuition fees and donations in the future.” Professor Hongbin Cai

In a South China Morning Post report, the school confirmed that it is actively exploring digital currency payments, describing the effort as a sign of openness to financial innovation.

HKU also aims to build a secure and sustainable framework to support research, regulation, and adoption of digital assets in partnership with industry leaders.

Notably, Binance founder Changpeng, who also attended the forum, highlighted Hong Kong’s potential to rival the United States and the United Arab Emirates as a major crypto hub, if the ongoing regulatory progress continues.

HKU’s Bitcoin Adoption Emphasizes Hong Kong’s Push to Become a Global Virtual Asset Hub

The HKU initiative is closely tied to Hong Kong’s broader strategy to cement its role as a global hub for digital assets. On August 1, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) introduced a stablecoin licensing framework, which requires issuers of fiat-backed stablecoins to obtain approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

The framework, which took effect on August 1, enforces strict compliance rules covering capital requirements, risk management, redemption rights, and anti-money laundering safeguards. The first licenses are now expected to be issued in early 2026, marking a critical step in Hong Kong’s regulated approach to virtual assets.

Professor Cai further acknowledged the financial risks of accepting crypto but emphasized the need for experimentation:

“If we lose money, we will be losing the money of the faculty … It’s ok, we can take care of it, but at least let us give it a try.” – Professor Hongbin Cai.

It remains to be seen if the regulated adoption of cryptocurrencies for tuition and donation payments attracts capital inflow and enhances Hong Kong’s reputation as a forward-looking financial center, as observed in recent years with early-movers like El Salvador and Bhutan.

