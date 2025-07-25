Key Notes

Hulk Hogan meme coins have surged by a massive 2000% on July 2024, as a tribute to the passing away of wrestling legend Hulk Hogan, aka Terry Bollea. He popular meme cryptocurrencies trading under the ticker ‘Hulkamania’ witnessed a massive spurt in trading activity. Hogan was one of the most popular wrestlers during the 80s era, with his career spanning decades.

HULK Meme Coin Skyrocket Following Legend’s Death

Two similarly named memecoins, one on Ethereum ETH $3 725 24h volatility: 1.9% Market cap: $449.45 B Vol. 24h: $54.86 B and one on Solana SOL $181.3 24h volatility: 2.9% Market cap: $97.52 B Vol. 24h: $20.58 B , saw explosive price action over the past day, according to data from DEXTools.

A newly launched Wrapped Ethereum (wETH) token called Hulkmanaia (HULK) surged over 122,000%, soon after its creation eight hours ago, while peaking at $0.001335.

On the other hand, a separate Solana-based token HULKAMANIA (HULK), launched two years ago on June 6, 2023, has surged by more than 2000% in the last 24 hours. The Solana-based HULK meme coin reached $0.0006146, pushing its market capitalization above $500,000.

Despite the rally, the Solana token remains far below its all-time high market cap of $18.8 million. The HULK token achieved this milestone last year after promotional posts appeared on wrestling legend Hulk Hogan’s X (formerly Twitter) account. The posts were later deleted, and Hogan denied making them.

Celebrity tokens have been among the best Solana meme coins, often launched by their fanbase or as a tribute to those celebrities. Meme coins launched after Hulk Hogan were not the first in this case. Meme coins referencing former NFL player and convicted felon O.J. Simpson surfaced shortly after his death in April 2024.

US President Donald Trump Bids Adieu to Hogan

The passing away of Hulk Hogan led to tributes pouring in from all across the globe. US President Donald Trump shared a personal message on Truth Social, noting:

“We lost a great friend today, the “Hulkster.” Hulk Hogan was MAGA all the way — Strong, tough, smart, but with the biggest heart. He entertained fans from all over the World, and the cultural impact he had was massive. Hulk Hogan will be greatly missed!”

Top meme coins have been recently on the radar with a strong rally from Dogecoin DOGE $0.23 24h volatility: 3.2% Market cap: $34.73 B Vol. 24h: $11.19 B in July. But the market is seeing some pullback as of now, while analysts remain bullish for the next DOGE stop at $1.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.