Key Notes

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $111,861, fueled by strong institutional inflows and price discovery momentum.

Analysts highlight key resistance levels at $116K, $126K, $136K, and $148K price levels.

Technical indicators show elevated RSI and Bollinger Band expansion, suggesting a potential cooldown.

Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B has shattered records for a second time this year, breaching the $110,000 mark and setting a new all-time high (ATH) of $111,861.22, CoinMarketCap data shows.

This historic surge comes amid a strong monthly rally of over 25%, with BTC gaining 3% in the past 24 hours alone. At the time of writing, the flagship cryptocurrency is trading at $110,751.70, entering uncharted territory.

Analyst Insights: What’s Next for BTC?

According to prominent crypto analyst Ali Martinez, Bitcoin is now in price discovery mode. He identified the next critical resistance levels at $116,000, $126,000, $136,000, and $148,000 — a series of psychological and technical barriers that could shape BTC’s medium-term trajectory.

#Bitcoin $BTC is trading at new all-time highs, entering price discovery. The next key levels to watch are $116,000, $126,000, $136,000, and $148,000! pic.twitter.com/yh3ShJ5X59 — Ali (@ali_charts) May 21, 2025

Meanwhile, on-chain data provider Santiment noted the irony of Bitcoin’s ATH arriving just six weeks after maximum market fear, largely fueled by geopolitical tariff concerns.

The recent 90-day pause in US-China trade tensions helped ease sentiment, but the real momentum has come from institutional heavyweights.

Institutional Inflows

Santiment added that institutional flows have also been crucial in pushing BTC to its new heights:

BlackRock’s spot Bitcoin ETF (IBIT) has surpassed $20 billion in assets under management.

Fidelity and Ark Invest have reported record inflows as well.

Spot ETF holdings across the board have hit new highs, reflecting the growing appetite from both retail and institutional investors.

Meanwhile, analyst Crypto Dan emphasized that while BTC has hit ATH, the market remains in a non-overheated state as the funding rate shows only mild optimism among long traders.

Further, short-term capital inflows (from coins held between 1 week and 1 month) are far lower than in past peaks. Profit-taking by whales and short-term holders has been minimal, unlike in March or November 2024.

BTC Price Analysis: What to Expect?

As per the chart below, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the daily chart stands at 77.19, clearly in overbought territory. While this traditionally hints at a potential short-term pullback, in strong bull markets, RSI can remain elevated for extended periods.

On the other hand, the Bollinger Bands (BB) indicate a sharp expansion, reflecting increased volatility. The price is hugging the upper band at $111,798.60, suggesting strong bullish pressure.

The middle band, which represents the 20-day SMA, is now at $102,702.17, providing a key support level in case of retracements.

