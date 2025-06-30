Key Notes

Decentralized exchange Hyperliquid has surpassed $1.571 trillion in perpetual futures trading volume over the past 12 months.

According to Sealaunch data on Dune Analytics, the platform earned $56 million in fees and revenue this month, bringing its cumulative revenue to $310 million.

Notably, Hyperliquid recorded $248 billion in perpetual futures volume in May alone. For June, the exchange has already achieved $208 billion, significantly outpacing its competitors, with all other onchain perpetual platforms combined reaching $140 billion in the same period.

Airdrop Fuelled Growth and HyperEVM Expansion

Hyperliquid’s trading volume saw a notable increase at the end of 2024 during the $1.2 billion HYPE token airdrop campaign. This strategic distribution helped onboard new users and boost liquidity on the platform, positioning Hyperliquid as a leader among decentralized perpetual exchanges.

Earlier this year, Hyperliquid expanded its ecosystem by launching HyperEVM, an Ethereum-compatible network for seamless deployment of smart contracts and decentralized applications.

Hyperliquid’s native cryptocurrency, HYPE, has emerged as one of this year’s top performers, gaining 1140% since launch.

HYPE is trading around $39.69 at the time of writing. In June alone, HYPE gained over 27%, adding more than $2 billion in market capitalization.

HYPE Price to $48?

On the daily HYPE price chart, Bollinger Bands show a tightening structure, indicating a potential breakout. The price is above the mid-band (20-day SMA) at $38.49, with the upper band near $43.45 acting as immediate resistance.

Meanwhile, the RSI is suggesting mild bullish strength without being overbought. If it climbs further above with strong volume, a bullish continuation would be confirmed with a price target of $48 in the mid-term.

Meanwhile, the MACD seems to be on the verge of a bullish crossover if the trading volume maintains. If HYPE fails to hold above the $38 buy wall, it could test $35 and $33.50 support levels.

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes previously predicted that HYPE could reach $100 if the buzz around popular crypto trader James Wynn’s trading continues.

This is the best advertising for $HYPE. Let's take this mother fucker to $100. Yachtzee https://t.co/LYru8GfB8t — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) May 21, 2025

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.