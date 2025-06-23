HYPE Defies Market Slump, Gains 6% After $18M Whale Shopping

Key Notes

HYPE jumped 6% even as broader crypto markets declined.

A newly created whale wallet bought $18.3 million in HYPE at weekend lows.

Analysts suggest early bullish momentum with immediate resistance at $38.8.

While the broader crypto market remains under intense selling pressure, Hyperliquid HYPE $35.26 24h volatility: 7.0% Market cap: $11.77 B Vol. 24h: $439.58 M has emerged as the only top-10 altcoin surviving the red wave. The token is currently trading at around $36.05, up by around 6% in the past 24 hours.

This bullish move follows a sharp drop over the weekend when HYPE fell below $32, marking a weekly decline of 19% at the time of writing.

The dip saw around $500 million wiped off its market cap, but it also appears to have attracted large buyers.

LookonChain reported that a newly created wallet, “0xDc50,” deposited 17.5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and bought 517,602 HYPE during the weekend dip. The purchase was at an average price of $33.8 and its current worth is around $18.31 million.

Launched in late 2024, Hyperliquid has rapidly gained traction among investors due to its robust use case and a strong community. Analysts suggest that HYPE is one of the most closely watched cryptocurrencies of 2025.

The token’s price has skyrocketed more than 1,000% over the past year, making it the 11th largest cryptocurrency with a market cap of $11.98 billion. The recent whale activity suggests that investors still see a major long-term value in HYPE, especially during times of market uncertainty.

HYPE Price Outlook

On the 4-hour HYPE price chart, the RSI is showing neutral momentum with no overbought or oversold signals. The price still has room to move upwards, with immediate resistance seen at $38.8.

The Bollinger Bands have started to widen after a period of compression, with the price pushing the upper band. This is a potential sign of bullish continuation if HYPE sustainably stays above the $35–36 range.

Meanwhile, the MACD has flipped bullish with a positive crossover and rising histogram bars, indicating early momentum in favor of buyers. Traders could see a major resistance around $41.2 and the last week’s all-time high of $45.59.

Popular crypto analyst Trading Tank predicted that the current upward price trajectory could lead the token to a new peak in a few weeks.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.