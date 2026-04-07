Three individuals have been convicted of terrorism financing in Indonesian courts across 2024 and 2025, with crypto blockchain intelligence firm TRM Labs confirming that on-chain evidence – wallet addresses, transaction histories, and traced fund flows – served as the prosecutorial anchor in each case, marking what appears to be Southeast Asia’s and Indonesia first successful use of blockchain forensics to secure terrorism financing convictions in a national court.

Indonesia’s financial intelligence agency PPATK and its counterterrorism police unit Densus 88 jointly conducted the blockchain analysis, presenting the findings to courts that accepted the data as central evidence rather than supplementary background. One of the three defendants was traced sending more than $49,000 worth of USDT (Tether) stablecoins to a foreign exchange, after which the funds were routed onward to an ISIS-linked campaign.

We suspect this outcome is less a story about Indonesian criminal procedure and more a structural signal about the maturation of on-chain forensics as a prosecutorial instrument – one whose evidentiary standards are now being stress-tested and validated in courts well outside the United States and European jurisdictions where blockchain analytics firms have historically concentrated their expert witness activity.

The admissibility rulings embedded in these three convictions will be difficult for defense counsel in comparable jurisdictions to argue around.

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Densus 88, PPATK, and the ISIS Stablecoin Trail: How did Indonesia Use Crypto To Do It?

The three convictions rest on an investigative architecture that PPATK and Densus 88 have been assembling since at least 2021, when Indonesia launched its SIPENDAR platform to monitor domestic cryptocurrency donation flows and mandated know-your-customer and anti-money-laundering compliance from domestic virtual asset service providers.

TRM Labs had separately identified ISIS-affiliated networks in Indonesia as early as 2023 as active users of USDT crypto on the Tron blockchain for cross-border fund movements – a tracing environment that, despite its pseudonymous surface, produces highly legible transaction graphs when analytical tooling is applied against exchange KYC records obtained via legal process.

The mechanism by which the $49,000 USDT transfer was traced functions as follows: investigators identified a wallet address associated with the defendant, traced outbound transfers to a foreign exchange’s deposit address using on-chain flow analysis, then correlated the exchange-side receipt with account identity data obtained through a mutual legal assistance request or equivalent enforcement channel – producing a documentable chain connecting a named individual to a designated terrorist financing recipient.

TRM Labs served in an analytical capacity, providing the tooling and methodology that Densus 88 investigators used to construct the transaction map introduced as court evidence. Indonesia’s history with cryptocurrency-linked terrorism financing extends back to January 2017, when PPATK first publicly linked ISIS member Bahrun Naim to Bitcoin distribution via PayPal for domestic militant funding, and accelerated through 2022 when U.S. Treasury sanctions designated five Indonesians for routing more than $517,000 through local exchanges to ISIS fundraising wallets in Syria – transactions often structured as recurring $10,000 transfers disguised as humanitarian aid.

The 2024–2025 convictions represent the judicial culmination of that investigative lineage, confirming that Indonesian prosecutors have moved from identifying cryptocurrency terrorism financing as a policy concern to securing actual criminal convictions on the basis of blockchain-derived evidence – a transition that took approximately seven years from first allegation to first conviction.

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