The Solana Foundation launched a structured ecosystem security initiative on Monday, partnering with blockchain security firm Asymmetric Research to introduce STRIDE – Solana Trust, Resilience and Infrastructure for DeFi Enterprises – a tiered evaluation and monitoring program open to all Solana-based protocols, alongside a coalition incident response network that formalizes coordinated threat containment across the ecosystem.

The announcement, published in a Foundation blog post, arrives less than two weeks after a $270 million exploit against Drift Protocol exposed the depth of administrative and operational security gaps that conventional smart contract audits do not address.

That the Foundation is now funding ongoing security operations at scale – rather than issuing post-incident guidance – signals a material shift in how the ecosystem’s primary institutional backer is calibrating its security posture ahead of anticipated institutional capital inflows.

Solana was built for security. As the ecosystem scales, so does our investment in the tools, standards, and support. Today that commitment deepens with a new security program, active monitoring, formal verification for top protocols, and a new crisis response network. Learn… pic.twitter.com/17M4TgqpsQ — Solana Foundation (@SolanaFndn) April 6, 2026

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Solana STRIDE and SIRN: Program Mechanics, Eligibility Tiers, and the Asymmetric Research Framework

The mechanism functions as follows. Asymmetric Research will independently evaluate applicant protocols against a multi-pillar security framework covering operational security, access controls, multisig configurations, governance vulnerabilities, smart contract integrity, key management practices, and economic design – a scope that extends materially beyond the static code review that conventional audit reports provide.

Evaluation results will be made publicly available to users and investors, establishing a shared, comparable standard for protocol safety rather than the siloed, sponsor-commissioned reports that currently dominate the space. STRIDE v0.1 is live and open for all Solana DeFi protocols to apply immediately, with findings published to a public repository.

The program applies differentiated support based on total value locked. Protocols that pass evaluation with more than $10 million in TVL will receive Foundation-funded 24/7 active threat monitoring and ongoing operational security support calibrated to risk exposure.

We're tripling down on security for Solana DeFi: – New security program with @asymmetric_re

– Hands-on opsec reviews and public reports

– A 24/7 active threat monitoring center

– A dedicated network for real-time crisis response

– Formal verification for top protocols https://t.co/XrVaxw7tH6 — vibhu (@vibhu) April 6, 2026

Those exceeding $100 million in TVL will be offered access to formal verification tools – mathematical proof-based methods that check all possible smart contract execution paths, not merely the paths a manual reviewer anticipates. That tiered structure is doing deliberate work: it concentrates the highest-cost security resources on the protocols whose failure would generate the most systemic damage, while still providing a credible baseline evaluation for smaller entrants.

Alongside STRIDE, the Foundation launched the Solana Incident Response Network (SIRN), a membership-based coalition of security firms dedicated to real-time analysis, containment, and remediation during live exploits.

Founding participants include Asymmetric Research, OtterSec, Neodyme, Squads, and Zeroshadow. SIRN is open to all Solana-based protocols, though the Foundation’s blog post states that access will be prioritized by TVL and impact – a triage model that reflects how incident response resources are most efficiently deployed under time pressure.

The Foundation noted that STRIDE and SIRN build on existing no-cost ecosystem tools including Range Security for risk alerts, Sec3 X-Ray for static analysis, and Auditware Radar for vulnerability detection.

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