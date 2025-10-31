Jack Dorsey’s Square Gifts 20,000 Users $50 to Enable Bitcoin Conversations

Key Notes

Square, a crypto payments platform founded by X co-founder Jack Dorsey, has launched a Bitcoin BTC $109 770 24h volatility: 2.8% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $64.01 B promotional campaign to celebrate Halloween.

The company announced on October 31, that the first 20,000 US sellers to enable Bitcoin Conversations will receive $50 worth of BTC as part of a new push to encourage crypto engagement among merchants.

We've got a treat for you 🟧🚀 Be one of the first 20,000 U.S. sellers to enable Bitcoin Conversions, get $50 in BTC on us. Tap in: https://t.co/fcrDzPe0IV pic.twitter.com/FioBl0Fa9U — Square (@Square) October 31, 2025

Square Launches Bitcoin Conversations Campaign to Reward Merchants

Bitcoin Conversations is a newly introduced text-based feature within the Square app that allows small business owners to discuss, learn, and share Bitcoin-related insights directly within their merchant dashboard. The initiative aims to transform routine payment interactions into active dialogues about Bitcoin’s role in commerce and digital finance.

The move forms part of Square’s larger strategy to normalize Bitcoin transactions among small and medium-sized businesses. On October 8, Square rolled out a Bitcoin wallet designed for local merchants, offering zero-fee BTC transactions through 2026 to drive adoption.

BTC ETF October Flows Flip Negative as US–China Talks Weigh on Sentiment

Bitcoin price saw a mild 2% rebound on Friday, but it continues to struggle to breach the $110,000 resistance level on Friday, weighed down by sustained ETF withdrawals and cautious investor sentiment surrounding the upcoming Trump–China trade negotiations.

Square’s move to launch a BTC rewards campaign comes after another week of intense US corporate interest. On Thursday, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong revealed that the exchange added 2,772 BTC to its balance sheet in Q3, expressing intent to continue accumulation, while Michael Saylor-led Strategy reported $3.9 billion in operating income and $20 billion in unrealized Bitcoin gain in Q3 earnings.

Coinbase is long bitcoin. Our holding increased by 2,772 BTC in Q3. And we keep buying more. — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) October 30, 2025

On Friday, Nasdaq-listed Prenetics also disclosed the purchase of an additional 100 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 378 BTC.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.