Twitter Co-founder Jack Dorsey Introduces Bitchat: What Is It?

Key Notes

Jack Dorsey has launched Bitchat, a decentralized Bluetooth-based messaging protocol that works without internet access.

Bitchat offers encrypted, ephemeral communication via mesh networks, ideal for protests, disaster zones, and offline gatherings.

Dorsey’s Block Inc will integrate Bitcoin payments into Square using the Lightning Network by 2026.

Over the weekend, Twitter co-founder and crypto entrepreneur Jack Dorsey launched the beta version of a new messaging protocol called Bitchat, a decentralized communication system that operates entirely over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) mesh networks.

According to a post on X, Bitchat allows users to communicate securely, and without internet, in places where online access is unreliable, censored, or completely unavailable. Dorsey described the project as having “IRC vibes,” referencing the early text-based chat protocols from the late 1990s.

and here's an ugly whitepaper describing protocol: https://t.co/AhJ1y0jJdP — jack (@jack) July 6, 2025

Bitchat, according to its white paper, allows devices to form peer-to-peer mesh networks that can transmit messages across distances by hopping between nearby devices, creating a resilient, self-organizing communication layer.

How Bitchat Works

Bitchat supports end-to-end encryption, store-and-forward messaging, and room-based chats using hashtag-named groups with optional password protection.

Each device on the mesh acts as both client and server, allowing messages to travel beyond the standard 30-meter Bluetooth range by relaying through other nearby nodes. The network requires no internet, SIM cards, or cloud infrastructure.

Also, messages are stored only in device memory unless intentionally forwarded, aligning with the platform’s emphasis on privacy and censorship resistance.

Additionally, larger messages are fragmented into 500-byte chunks to suit Bluetooth bandwidth limitations. Dorsey even hinted at future WiFi support to increase its range and bandwidth.

Bitchat is positioned as a practical tool for real-world use cases where connectivity is limited or untrusted, including protests, disaster zones, and conferences.

Its infrastructure-free design ensures communication remains possible even during blackouts, network failures, or in regions with heavy digital surveillance.

Bitcoin Integration on the Horizon via Square

Dorsey’s financial services firm Block Inc. recently confirmed that Bitcoin BTC $108 468 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $10.00 B payments will launch on Square, the company’s point-of-sale platform.

The initiative was first unveiled at the Bitcoin 2025 conference, which took place in Las Vegas. Notably, the rollout will allow merchants to accept payments using the world’s largest digital currency via the Lightning Network.

Lightning Network is known for offering near-instant settlement. The merchants will have the option to either hold BTC or convert it to fiat in real time. The feature will come out in late 2025, with full deployment expected by 2026, pending regulatory approval.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.