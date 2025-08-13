Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc to Offer $1.5B in Senior Notes as Eyes Strategic Expansion

Key Notes

Block Inc., a financial technology company founded by tech mogul Jack Dorsey, announced on Aug. 13 that it will seek to issue senior notes in the amount of $1.5 billion over two series.

According to a press release, the firm aims to raise the debt in support of “general corporate purposes,” which it describes as including debt repayment and repurchase, potential acquisitions, strategic transactions, capital expenditures, investments, and adding to the company’s working capital to expand its operational coffers.

Senior notes are typically issued for the purpose of quickly raising funds from qualified institutional buyers, often referred to as sophisticated lenders.

Details pertaining to Block’s upcoming raises, which will be offered to potential lenders privately, remain scarce at this time. Aside from the $1.5 billion figure, which the firm says is susceptible to change as determined by negotiations between Block Inc. and the initial note purchasers, little else is known.

ARK Invest Buys the Dip as Block Stock Declines

The fundraising efforts come on the heels of an Aug. 12 run on Block’s stock (XYZ) by ARK Invest. As Coinspeaker recently reported, the Cathie Wood-led money management firm acquired 262,463 shares after XYZ experienced a 15% decline from its one-week high of $85 per share.

Approximately 1.62% of ARK’s total investments are now reportedly in Block Inc. shares with a net investment value of around $169 million as of the time of this article’s publication. The firm has a total market capitalization of $45.44 billion as of Aug. 13, 2025.

On July 23, Block Inc. officially joined the S&P 500, a benchmark index of the 500 largest US companies by market capitalization when it replaced US energy company Hess Corp., marking its debut on the index.

