XRP NEWS: JPMorgan and Mastercard Leverage XRP Ledger for Tokenized Treasury Redemptions

XRP NEWS: JPMorgan, Mastercard, Ripple, and Ondo Finance completed a live cross-border redemption of tokenized U.S. Treasuries on the XRP Ledger on May 6, 2026, executing the asset leg in approximately 4.2 seconds before routing fiat settlement through JPMorgan’s Kinexys platform to a DBS Bank account in Singapore, outside conventional banking hours, a deliberate demonstration of around-the-clock institutional settlement.

The tokenized instrument at the center of the pilot was Ondo Finance’s OUSG, which holds $250 million in assets under management backed by short-term U.S. Treasuries carrying an average maturity of 100 days and a 4.8% yield, with more than 1,200 institutional holders on record as of May 2026.

Today, Mastercard, @OndoFinance, Kinexys by @JPMorgan, and @Ripple successfully completed a landmark transaction connecting a public blockchain with interbank settlement rails. Together, we’re laying the groundwork for 24/7 global markets that never close. pic.twitter.com/UddCbUl7zR — Mastercard (@Mastercard) May 6, 2026

This is not simply a settlement speed demonstration. It is the first confirmed instance of a public blockchain serving as the transport layer for a tokenized RWA redemption that terminates directly on JPMorgan’s institutional cash rails, a structural distinction that separates this pilot from prior tokenization experiments conducted on permissioned or proprietary networks.

We suspect the precise timing of the transaction, executed well outside U.S. banking hours, was not incidental: it was the proof-of-concept point the consortium needed to make, that public-ledger-to-bank-rail settlement no longer requires the market to be open.

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XRP News: Kinexys and XRP Ledger: How the Hybrid Settlement Mechanism Actually Functions

The mechanism functions as follows: Ondo Finance initiated the redemption of OUSG tokens natively on the XRP Ledger, where the asset leg settled in RLUSD, Ripple’s USD-pegged stablecoin, in 4.2 seconds, with XRP covering only the minimal network fee.

Concurrently, Mastercard’s Multi-Token Network (MTN) transmitted settlement instructions to JPMorgan’s Kinexys platform, which then wired USD to Ripple’s DBS Bank account in Singapore to close the fiat leg of the transaction.

This is a meaningful step toward 24/7 global financial markets. By combining the XRP Ledger with global banking infrastructure, this pilot shows how institutions can execute cross-border transactions in a single integrated flow. https://t.co/H2mjgDSzvY — Ripple (@Ripple) May 6, 2026

Kinexys by JPMorgan, launched in October 2024, had processed $1.2 billion in tokenized deposits since inception before this pilot; according to available reporting, this marked its first public blockchain integration beyond the private Onyx network underpinning JPM Coin. The architecture is therefore genuinely hybrid: the XRP Ledger handled asset movement under a permissioned validator set configured for institutional compliance with MiCA and SEC tokenized asset guidelines, while the dollar settlement traveled through established correspondent banking infrastructure.

That is a materially different model than either a fully on-chain settlement or a fully off-chain transfer; it separates the speed and programmability of public ledger settlement from the identity and compliance layer that institutional counterparties require.

The pilot was built directly on a sequence of preceding XRPL institutional tests. In November 2025, Mastercard, Ripple, WebBank, and Gemini ran an RLUSD credit card settlement pilot on the XRP Ledger. In March 2026, Ripple and Archax settled £100 million in tokenized gilts on XRPL in a 20-second cross-border test. Ondo Finance had separately launched OUSG on the XRP Ledger in June 2025, explicitly designed to settle redemptions in RLUSD.

The May 6 pilot was not an isolated experiment; it was the convergence of parallel institutional development tracks that had been running concurrently for more than twelve months.

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