Kamala Harris Super PAC Now Accepts Crypto Donations

In a significant step towards modernizing political fundraising, a leading political action committee (PAC) backing US Vice President Kamala Harris has started accepting crypto donations to boost her presidential bid this November.

During a gathering on Wednesday, a spokesperson from Coinbase confirmed that Future Forward USA, the super PAC supporting Harris, is now utilizing Coinbase Commerce, a platform designed to enable merchants worldwide to accept crypto payments. While the spokesperson did not disclose which specific digital assets the PAC would be accepting, the decision to integrate crypto assets highlights the expanding intersection between politics and digital finance.

Harris’ Super PAC Now Accepts Crypto Donations

The move comes days before a key fundraiser event set for September 13 in Washington, D.C., where industry executives plan to raise approximately $100,000 in support of Harris’ presidential run. The event, designed to foster community engagement, will take place between the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus conferences, drawing a diverse array of attendees and supporters.

With the PAC now accepting crypto donations, the Wall Street executives could directly donate to Future Forward as Kamala Harris campaign is yet to embrace the emerging economy, a stark difference from her Republican opponent, Donald Trump, who has been more open to such innovations.

With the adoption of crypto donations, the PAC continues to solidify its role as a key player in the race to the White House. The PAC, which previously supported US President Joe Biden before he tapped out of the race, has already raised over $163 million to back Vice President Harris in her pursuit of becoming the first Black woman president of the United States.

Harris Beats Trump in Prediction Market

However, the acceptance of digital assets donations by the PAC could open the door to a new wave of contributors, particularly younger, tech-savvy individuals who see digital assets as an integral part of the future economy.

According to the PAC’s official website, Future Forward USA has attracted substantial contributions from high-profile donors, including media mogul Michael Bloomberg, hedge fund manager James Simons, and the Tullman family office, represented by Cayley and Alexandria Tullman. These large donations have been crucial in supporting Harris’ campaign and helping to fuel her push for the presidency.

Meanwhile, according to data from Polymarket, a decentralized prediction platform where users bet on election results, Harris currently leads Trump in the odds of winning the upcoming US presidential election.

If the election were held today, she would likely become the next president. Her chances on Polymarket climbed to 52% in August, while Trump’s odds declined to 46%, a significant drop from his strong 70% in mid-July.

