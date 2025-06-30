Kazakhstan Plans Crypto Reserve Made of Mined Crypto

Key Notes

Kazakhstan will establish a state crypto-reserve managed by its National Bank.

The move follows broader Asian trends in sovereign Bitcoin reserves.

Solana recently partnered with Kazakhstan to support blockchain startups and tokenization.

Kazakhstan’s National Bank Chairman, Timur Suleimenov, has announced plans to establish a state crypto-reserve. This marks another major step in the Central Asian nation’s growing involvement in the digital asset sector.

The reserve will potentially be managed by an affiliate of the National Bank and could be funded by confiscated crypto-assets and crypto mined with state participation.

Suleimenov further explained that Kazakhstan will ensure the safety and structured oversight of state crypto holdings through centralized institutional management.

Authorities are already working on developing specific frameworks and mechanisms to build out the reserve efficiently.

Kazakhstan’s Crypto Initiatives

Kazakhstan’s pivot toward crypto began in 2021, following China’s mining bans that led many miners to relocate to Kazakhstan due to its low-cost energy resources.

Seeing this as an opportunity to diversify its economy, the country began actively supporting crypto mining and blockchain initiatives. In May, reports indicated that Kazakhstan’s National Bank was preparing legislative amendments to regulate digital asset turnover in the country.

The government has also launched a Digital Asset Regulatory Sandbox to enable local market participants to test blockchain-related services under regulatory oversight. This positions Kazakhstan to attract responsible crypto innovation while maintaining compliance.

Last week, blockchain network Solana SOL $150.2 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $80.28 B Vol. 24h: $3.45 B signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kazakhstan government to advance blockchain startups, promote developer education on the Solana blockchain.

It also aims to enhance the tokenization of capital markets within Kazakhstan’s Astana International Exchange.

Asia Sees Rising National Crypto Reserves

Kazakhstan’s move aligns with a broader Asian trend of governments exploring state-backed crypto reserves and blockchain technology.

For instance, Bhutan recently became the third-largest sovereign Bitcoin holder after the US and the UK. It holds over 13,000 Bitcoin BTC $107 706 24h volatility: 0.5% Market cap: $2.14 T Vol. 24h: $17.89 B mined domestically, now equivalent to 40% of the country’s GDP.

Pakistan also recently announced plans to establish a sovereign Bitcoin reserve, seeking to monetize excess energy while attracting foreign tech investment.

Meanwhile, the national spokesperson of India’s ruling party recently floated the idea of a Bitcoin reserve pilot, citing Bhutan’s success as a model for strategic economic resilience.

