Key Notes

KERNEL increased by 30% with a 700% surge in volume, trading at $0.22.

The price surge followed an Upbit listing announcement.

KernelDAO has a TVL of $1.7B, adding Kred to its line of products.

KERNEL, the native token of KernelDAO, surged more than 30% in the past 24 hours following a series of major catalysts: a new listing on Upbit, a partnership with Chainlink, and the reveal of the Kred litepaper.

According to CoinMarketCap, the trading volume soared nearly 700%, indicating a surge in demand for the restaking protocol, which boasts over $1.7 billion in total value locked (TVL). Currently trading at $0.2217, the cryptocurrency has a market cap of $62.5 million, down almost 50% from its all-time high of $0.46.

Upbit Listing Ignites Rally

The sharp price spike followed Upbit’s announcement that it would list KERNEL on its KRW market starting Oct. 28, 2025. The listing marks KERNEL’s debut on South Korea’s most active exchange.

Upbit confirmed that trading will launch on the Ethereum network at 16:30 KST, with initial trading limited to limit orders for stability. The exchange also issued detailed deposit and trading guidelines.

Kred Litepaper Unveiled

Last week, KernelDAO also released the litepaper for Kred, a major expansion of its protocol into the Real-World Asset (RWA) market. Kred introduced the “Internet of Credit,” an on-chain system for global lending and payments centered around KUSD, a yield-bearing stablecoin backed by real-world receivables.

The Internet of Information made knowledge instant.

The Internet of Commerce made shopping instant.

Now comes the Internet of Credit.

The Kred Litepaper unfolds this next evolution, where liquidity and credit move in real time. – The Kred Litepaper reveals the architecture of… pic.twitter.com/qevIckuYpz — KernelDAO (@kernel_dao) October 21, 2025

The Kred system aims to offer up to 50% real yield through decentralized credit and payment infrastructure. Its design connects traditional finance with on-chain liquidity and is part of KernelDAO’s broader ecosystem, which includes products like Kelp, Gain, and Kernel Infra.

Chainlink (LINK) Partnership

KernelDAO also teamed up with Chainlink as the official oracle provider for Kred. The collaboration integrates Chainlink’s Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP), enabling KUSD and Kred assets to move natively across Ethereum and BNB Chain.

Restaking protocol with $1.6+ billion in TVL, @kernel_dao, has selected Chainlink as its official oracle provider for data and interoperability. KernalDAO is integrating the Cross-Chain Token (CCT) standard for Kred and its newly launched KUSD stablecoin, making the tokens… pic.twitter.com/qfJCZeKhQp — Chainlink (@chainlink) October 22, 2025

KernelDAO also adopted Chainlink Price Feeds for secure market pricing and Proof of Reserve for real-time collateral verification, greatly improving transparency and security for KUSD holders.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.