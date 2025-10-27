Key Notes

Whales have withdrawn $188 million in LINK from Binance since October 11.

Holder Accumulation Ratio at 98.9%, showing strong investor confidence.

Analysts expect a potential breakout as LINK consolidates around $18.56.

Large investors are once again buying Chainlink LINK $18.37 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $12.80 B Vol. 24h: $811.74 M as the final week of October begins.

According to the latest on-chain data, 39 newly created wallets have collectively withdrawn 9.94 million LINK tokens, worth about $188 million, from Binance since the October 11 market dip.

The withdrawals suggest that major holders are betting on LINK’s long-term potential and are moving tokens off exchanges for safekeeping.

Further data from Bitget reinforces this trend. One wallet recently withdrew 1.619 million LINK (valued at $28.39 million), while another freshly created wallet pulled 998,000 LINK (worth $18.33 million) within the last 24 hours.

Combined, these addresses, likely linked to the same entity, have withdrawn 2.617 million LINK (about $46.72 million) over the past nine days at an average price of $17.8.

Market analysts see these large movements as a sign of growing confidence in Chainlink’s long-term potential. They believe the network is emerging as a key layer for DeFi, real-world asset tokenization, and enterprise blockchain integration.

Analysts Predict Potential Upside for LINK Price

Data from Glassnode shows the Holder Accumulation Ratio has reached 98.9%, meaning nearly all active holders are adding more LINK. As more tokens leave exchanges, it indicates that investors are opting to hold long-term rather than sell.

Are on-chain metrics hinting at a $LINK rally?$LINK exchange balances keep dropping, a clear sign of accumulation. Holder Accumulation Ratio hit 98.9%, showing nearly everyone is adding more LINK. If this trend holds, analysts see a possible move toward $46 ahead. pic.twitter.com/aO8D7ZwdT7 — Tom Tucker (@WhatzTheTicker) October 26, 2025

This sentiment has boosted investor activity on October 27. The token currently trades at $18.56, up about 3% in the past day.

On the daily chart, LINK is hovering near the middle Bollinger Band (20-day SMA), hinting at a consolidation phase. A breakout above the upper band at $21.45 could lead the token to the $22-$24 zone.

The RSI remains neutral but is trending higher, suggesting growing buying interest. However, traders should watch for support around $17, a fall below which could send LINK to $15.30.

Popular crypto trader Don noted on X that LINK has been forming a bullish flag pattern since August.

He projected a possible breakout to $35 for LINK in the near-term, making it the best crypto to buy in 2025.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.