David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine parent BTC Inc, leads Nakamoto Inc.

as chairman and chief executive.

The stock has declined roughly 95% from its May 2025 peak and received a NASDAQ delisting notice in December 2025.

Healthcare operations continue through Kindly LLC while the Bitcoin business operates under Nakamoto Holdings Inc.

KindlyMD, Inc. has changed its corporate name to Nakamoto Inc. following its merger with Nakamoto Holdings in 2025.

The rebrand aligns the company’s identity with its long-term Bitcoin BTC $89 305 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $1.79 T Vol. 24h: $56.65 B treasury strategy.

Chairman and CEO David Bailey described the move as an effort to eliminate ambiguity around the company’s objectives and reinforce its role as a Bitcoin-focused enterprise.

The company’s common stock and warrants will continue trading under the NAKA and NAKAW ticker symbols, according to Nakamoto Inc.’s announcement.

The healthcare business will operate through Kindly LLC, a subsidiary it fully owns, while Nakamoto Holdings Inc. manages the Bitcoin operations.

Formerly KindlyMD, our parent company has rebranded to Nakamoto, unifying our corporate identity around our core focus: Bitcoin. Nakamoto Inc. (NASDAQ: NAKA) — Nakamoto (@nakamoto) January 21, 2026

Bitcoin Treasury Holdings

Nakamoto Inc. holds approximately 5,398 Bitcoin worth around $480 million at current prices, according to data from BitcoinTreasuries.net.

The company ranks approximately 20th among public corporate Bitcoin holders globally.

The company acquired 5,764 BTC in August 2025 at an average price of $118,204 per coin for approximately $679 million.

Nakamoto subsequently used 367 BTC for strategic investments in Bitcoin-focused companies including Metaplanet Inc. in Japan and Treasury BV in the Netherlands.

Strategy, formerly MicroStrategy, holds 709,715 BTC valued at over $63 billion, making it the largest corporate Bitcoin treasury globally.

Nakamoto’s holdings represent less than 1% of Strategy’s treasury by comparison.

Regulatory Challenges

The company received a NASDAQ delisting notice in December 2025 after its shares traded below the $1 minimum bid price threshold for 30 consecutive business days.

Nakamoto Inc. has until June 8, 2026 to regain compliance by maintaining a share price above $1 for at least 10 consecutive trading days.

The stock has declined approximately 95% from its May 2025 peak of around $34.77. Shares traded at approximately $0.42 on Jan. 20, giving the company a market capitalization of roughly $185 million.

The company had raised approximately $740 million from institutional investors to fund its Bitcoin acquisitions.

