Kiyosaki Ready to Double Down on Bitcoin if It Dips Below $90K

Key Notes

Bitcoin dropped from $118,000 to $112,000 over the weekend.

Kiyosaki aims to double down on BTC if the price drops below $90,000.

Hayes warns of $100K dip due to macroeconomic stress.

Bitcoin BTC $114 365 24h volatility: 0.3% Market cap: $2.28 T Vol. 24h: $24.74 B price fell from around the $118,000 level on Friday to around $112,300 by Sunday, marking a weak start to August, which has historically delivered poor price performance.

Rich Dad Poor Dad author Robert Kiyosaki noted the “Bitcoin August Curse,” a pattern where BTC often underperforms during this month. However, he added that if BTC crashes, he stands ready to double his position.

BITCOIN CURSE: Will the “Bitcoin A

August Curse” crash Bitcoin’s price to below $90k? I hope so. I enjoyed an exciting educational summer attending “The Collective” and “Limitless Financial Education Event.” Learning about what lies ahead with speakers such as Larry… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 4, 2025

Over the past 12 years, Bitcoin has posted losses in August eight times. While the average return is +1.48%, the average August loss has been about 11.4%.

If similar losses repeat this year, Bitcoin could drop to $105,000, a level that some traders are already eyeing as a “buy the dip” opportunity.

Kiyosaki remains focused on long-term Bitcoin fundamentals. He expressed more concern about America’s ballooning national debt and policy missteps by the Fed and Treasury than the temporary market pullback.

“The Bitcoin August Curse will make most Bitcoin investors richer,” Kiyosaki writes.

Arthur Hayes Suggest Near-Term Correction

Kiyosaki’s short-term caution echoes recent bearish comments from BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes. On Saturday, Hayes reiterated that Bitcoin could retreat to $100,000 in the near-term, citing risks tied to disappointing U.S. economic data.

He revealed he had already taken profits ahead of a potential dip.

Y? US Tariff bill coming due in 3q … at least the mrkt believes that after NFP print. No major econ is creating enough credit fast enough to boost nominal gdp. So $BTC tests $100k, $ETH tests $3k. Come see my @WebX_Asia Tokyo keynote Aug 25 for more info. Back to the beach. https://t.co/zuHlwgQKC7 — Arthur Hayes (@CryptoHayes) August 2, 2025

Hayes particularly expressed disappointment in the July Non-Farm Payrolls report, which showed just 73,000 new jobs, well below expectations.

Long-Term Confidence Intact

Despite the bearish sentiment for August and even September, historically another weak month, long-term optimism remains. Kiyosaki has previously predicted Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030.

As of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $114,300, down about 4% over the past week. The largest cryptocurrency has lost around $170 billion in market cap since achieving its all-time high of $123,000 on July 14.

The Crypto Fear & Greed Index has bounced back into “Greed” territory on Monday after dipping to “Neutral” over the weekend.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.