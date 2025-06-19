Robert Kiyosaki Issues $1 Million Bitcoin Price Prediction

Key Notes

As is his custom to dish out financial advice, Robert Kiyosaki, the author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, has shared his thoughts on the prospects of Bitcoin BTC $104 926 24h volatility: 0.6% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $28.89 B among his other money talks. In what could be considered an optimistic stance, the serial entrepreneur is projecting that the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization will hit $1 million in no time.

Bitcoin Quantity Over Price

Kiyosaki recently took to the social media platform X to predict that the price of Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030. While this is a lofty projection, it is not impossible, especially judging by the movements of the coin’s price over the years.

When Bitcoin was first introduced in 2009, its market value was $0. It soon hit $0.1 and then $0.2, but it did not reach $1 by the end of that year. As part of its unique growth trends, the coin recorded over 400% growth in 2010. The coin has grown significantly from that level to now trade at $104,789.70.

To reach $1 million, as Robert Kiyosaki projected, the flagship cryptocurrency would have to register an 895% increase. This increase can be achieved within five years, but must be catalyzed by several factors and events, including another Bitcoin halving event.

PRICE vs QUANTITY Poor people focus on price.

Rich people on quantity. I do not care much about the spot price of gold or silver. I do care about how many ounces of gold and silver I control. The same with Bitcoin. While I watch the price of Bitcoin I focus on how many… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) June 18, 2025

Despite the consistent uptrend in the price of Bitcoin, some critics, like Peter Schiff, do not believe in the prospect of the digital asset. Whenever there is a dip in the price of BTC, they emphasize it, urging investors to sell off their holdings.

In addition to predicting a $1 million price level for BTC, Kiyosaki encouraged investors to pay more attention to the volume of the coin they hold, rather than just the price.

“While price is important….the rich will still be those with the most Bitcoin…The quantity you own is more important for your future than the prices,” he stated.

Leave Fake Money and Purchase Bitcoin

About a week ago, Kiyosaki mentioned that even as little as 0.01 BTC could make investors rich. The financial commentator strongly believes that Bitcoin is a better hedge against inflation than traditional assets like stocks and bonds.

In May, he advised investors to invest their funds in Bitcoin, not “fake money.”

His statement supported an earlier post from former US Congressman Ron Paul, who advocated for an end to some Federal Reserve operations. Paul asked the Fed and all central banks to return to a sound, honest money system globally.

He says that the interest rate set by central banks is a form of socialist and Marxist economic control, citing that it is “price fixing.”

“Fake money leads to dishonest money, dishonest statistics, dishonest accounting, dishonest balance sheets, dishonest compensation, dishonest relations, dishonest leaders, and corruption in everyday life,” the former Congressman said.

All this makes the case for Bitcoin as a viable alternative to the mainstream monetary system.

