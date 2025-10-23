Key Notes

KuCoin has launched KuPool, a new mining pool service starting with Dogecoin and Litecoin.

The platform will feature a transparent, trust-based hash rate verification model.

Bitcoin mining support and additional proof-of-work tokens will be added soon.

Seychelles-based crypto exchange KuCoin has announced the launch of its new mining pool service, KuPool.

The initiative offers support for proof-of-work (PoW) assets such as Dogecoin DOGE $0.20 24h volatility: 2.2% Market cap: $29.64 B Vol. 24h: $1.95 B , Litecoin LTC $93.89 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $7.18 B Vol. 24h: $670.68 M , and soon Bitcoin BTC $110 022 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $2.19 T Vol. 24h: $63.78 B .

The move expands KuCoin’s growing ecosystem by integrating the new mining pool with its existing KuMining platform.

Big news from KuCoin! We’re proud to announce the official launch of #KuPool, a next-gen mining pool designed to bring secure, transparent, and verifiable crypto mining to the world.

🔗 https://t.co/nUm1qxyvgz #KuCoin #CryptoMining pic.twitter.com/r3INJPDh8m — KuCoin (@kucoincom) October 23, 2025

According to KuCoin, KuPool is designed to prioritize trust and security, giving miners a fairer way to earn rewards. It uses a verifiable hash rate mechanism that allows miners to track their contributions and payouts in real time.

KuPool will also employ low-latency technology and multi-layer encryption to protect user assets, while maintaining global compliance. The company said that the platform is suitable for both professional miners and newcomers.

KuCoin stated that the long-term goal for KuPool is to promote a more balanced global hash rate distribution, helping decentralize mining power. It aims for sustained hash rate growth, stable returns, and strong miner retention.

Interestingly, KuCoin is expecting the support for Bitcoin mining, the most dominant PoW asset, to be added shortly. It also plans to integrate other merged mining assets such as BELLS.

KuCoin’s Broader Expansion and Global Reach

KuCoin’s launch of KuPool comes amid a period of rapid global expansion for the exchange.

In 2025, the company surpassed 40 million registered users worldwide while celebrating its eighth anniversary. The exchange now records over $11.6 billion in daily trading volume and lists more than 1,000 crypto tokens.

Earlier this year, KuCoin launched its $2 billion “Trust Project,” a major initiative to enhance transparency and security across the crypto sector.

More recently, KuCoin Pay partnered with SPAR supermarkets in Switzerland, enabling everyday crypto payments.

KuCoin is also expanding its presence in Southeast Asia, becoming the first international exchange to join Thailand’s G-Token initiative, a government-backed program for tokenized bonds.

It signed an MoU with Vietnam’s Blockchain and Digital Assets Association to foster blockchain development.

With KuPool, KuCoin aims to extend its influence even further, bridging mining, trading, and payment services into one comprehensive ecosystem.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.