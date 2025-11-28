KuCoin EU Bags MiCAR License from Austria

Key Notes

Austria has given Seychelles-based crypto exchange KuCoin a MiCAR license.The exchange can provide its regulated services to the 30 countries across the EU and EEA.

KuCoin has also entered Brazil through an integration with Pix.

The European arm of KuCoin exchange is the latest to bag a Market in Crypto Asset Regulation (MiCAR) license in Austria. This approval provides the legal backing for the digital asset service provider to offer its regulated services to residents of Austria as well as across the almost 30 other countries under the European Union (EU) and European Economic Area (EEA).

MiCAR Licenses Make a Difference

On Nov. 28, KuCoin EU announced that it has secured licensing to offer its services in Austria. As a result of this achievement, the crypto exchange is allowed to offer its regulated services across the EU and EEA, even though it secured the license from a single market.

Big news for Europe, bigger news for the world! 🌍 KuCoin EU is now officially MiCAR-compliant and approved by the Austrian FMA! Secure, regulated crypto access is coming to the EU very soon. The future of crypto is global and compliant. Let’s go! 🚀#KuCoin #MiCAR… pic.twitter.com/UgeQGRFJpf — KuCoin (@kucoincom) November 28, 2025

The long-awaited approval marks a significant expansion for the firm, especially in Europe.

The exchange is focused on delivering tailored crypto services while aligning with Europe’s evolving regulatory landscape. KuCoin first applied for this license in February, while it selected Vienna as its European headquarters. It believes that Vienna is at the forefront of fostering blockchain innovation while ensuring investor protection.

At the time, KuCoin CEO BC Wong also spoke about the move, citing that it expressed the exchange’s commitment to compliance and a friendly user experience.

A lot of other crypto exchanges have bagged the same license from different countries, like within the EU. In October, Luxembourg fintech Blockchain.com obtained a MiCAR license from Malta’s financial regulator.

There are concerns that certain member states may not be exercising due care or attention in handing out these licenses.

KuCoin Secures Licenses in Other Regions

KuCoin, with more than 40 million users across 200 countries, has obtained some other licenses recently.

In September, the Seychelles-based firm teamed up with VBA and 1Matrix to accelerate blockchain development in Vietnam, combining global expertise, local resources, and policy advocacy.

It has also announced its entry into Brazil through an integration with Pix, an instant payment platform created and managed by the monetary authority. This provides Brazilians with a platform to spend up to 50 cryptocurrencies at merchants that accept Pix QR codes.

Before the latest MiCA licensing, KuCoin registered with Austrac, Australia’s financial intelligence agency, allowing it to offer crypto exchange services legally in the country.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.