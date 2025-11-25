KuCoin Exchange Secures Fiat Trading License in Australia

Key Notes

The exchange partnered with Echuca Trading to expand into regulated crypto futures markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Australian users can now purchase digital assets through local banking rails and AUD-denominated payment methods under compliance.

Japan's FSA mandates exchanges hold liquid assets covering operational risks following historical exchange failures like Mt Gox.

On Nov. 25, prominent cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin obtained regulatory licenses to operate legally in Australia, marking a major expansion into one of the Asia-Pacific region’s stricter markets. KuCoin confirmed the milestone in a post on X on Tuesday, signaling the start of full-scale compliant operations.

According to details, the license grants KuCoin permission to offer fiat on-ramps, enabling Australian users to purchase digital assets through local banking rails and AUD-denominated payment methods.

🇦🇺 KuCoin Achieves AUSTRAC Registration

@kucoinaustralia has taken a major step forward with our official registration as a Digital Currency Exchange under AUSTRAC, strengthening our compliance framework and expanding secure fiat access for local users. Read more 👉… pic.twitter.com/2l7LDUYpKX — KuCoin (@kucoincom) November 25, 2025

Under AUSTRAC rules, cryptocurrency exchanges must comply with local AML and counter-terrorism financing standards.

The approval places KuCoin directly within Australia’s regulated digital asset framework, overseen by AUSTRAC, the country’s financial intelligence and anti-money-laundering authority founded in 1989.

BC Wong, Global CEO of KuCoin, said securing AUSTRAC registration represents a key milestone in strengthening the platform’s global compliance framework. He emphasized that Australia maintains some of the highest standards for digital asset oversight, adding that KuCoin “will continue investing in robust compliance systems to protect users and support the healthy growth of the Australian digital asset ecosystem.”

The company also revealed a partnership with Australian financial services firm Echuca Trading, a move that expands KuCoin’s reach into regulated crypto futures markets.

New Liability Reserve Rules Target Exchange Security in JapanReintentar

Meanwhile, in Japan, the Financial Services Agency (FSA) is preparing new rules that could require crypto exchanges to maintain liability reserves, according to reports on Nov. 25. The mandate is part of Japan’s broader effort to align digital assets with traditional securities oversight.

The new reserve requirement compels exchanges to hold sufficient liquid assets to cover operational risks, security incidents, and compensation obligations. This matches Japan’s close watch of the cryptocurrency sector, following years of high-profile exchange failures including the infamous Mt. Gox exchange and Coincheck which shut down in 2018.

On a positive note, the anticipated rule change creates the framework for exchanges to provide compliant services to institutional investors in Japan.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.