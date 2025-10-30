Solana Price Crashes to $182 as Jump Crypto Sells $205M SOL for Bitcoin

Key Notes

Solana SOL $182.2 24h volatility: 7.2% Market cap: $100.03 B Vol. 24h: $8.33 B price tumbled to $182 on Oct. 30, recording an intraday decline of nearly 6% as its market capitalization slipped to $100.1 billion. This marks Solana’s sharpest one-day drop since the Oct. 10 market crash, when Trump’s deferred tariff announcement on China triggered nearly $19.4 billion in global crypto liquidations.

The latest selloff coincides with a significant move by institutional trading firm Jump Crypto, which offloaded 1.1 million SOL for $205 million before acquiring 2,455 BTC for $265 million worth of Bitcoin BTC $107 734 24h volatility: 3.5% Market cap: $2.15 T Vol. 24h: $73.37 B within minutes.

Jump Crypto appears to be rotating a large amount of $SOL into $BTC! In the past 15 minutes, Jump Crypto transferred the unstaked 1.1M $SOL($205M) to #GalaxyDigital and received 2,455 $BTC($265M) in return.https://t.co/8EmhKZXhm0 pic.twitter.com/J1kglXO3IO — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) October 30, 2025

The value of Jump Crypto’s total staked assets in USD has declined by 29.65% in the last 30 days according to StakingRewards. However, the firm remains a major Solana stakeholder with 73% of its $202.78 million in total staked assets under management held in SOL at press time.

Solana Traders Anticipate More Downside

Comments on the post from Lookonchain suggest market participants interpret Jump Crypto’s asset rotation as a flight to safety trade, particularly ahead of potentially volatile trade negotiations between the US and China.

This rotation is significant and worth watching closely. When a major player like Jump moves 200 million plus from SOL to BTC, they're making a clear statement about where they see value and stability right now. Could be positioning for a Bitcoin run or simply risk management,… — redpicnic (@redpicnic) October 30, 2025

Derivative market metrics reinforce this bearish sentiment. According to Coinglass data, Solana futures contracts trading volume rose 7% to $32.61 billion, while open interest increased by 2.28% to $10.32 billion within the same 24-hour window.

Combined with a 0.93 long/short ratio, the 6% spot SOL price decline indicates that newly opened positions were primarily shorts. Elevated trading volume also reveals long traders actively closing positions to avert further downsizing.

A decline below $180 would see Solana lose the $100 billion market valuation milestone momentarily. The Jump Crypto’s move comes after first spot Solana ETFs began trading on US exchanges on Oct. 28, 2025, with Bitwise’s Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) launching on the NYSE, with $69.5 million in first-day takings.

