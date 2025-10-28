Major Japanese IT Firm TIS Launches Token Platform for Banks

Key Notes

TIS Inc.

and Ava Labs launched a platform on Oct.

28 using Avalanche’s blockchain to help Japanese banks issue stablecoins and security tokens.

The Service follows FSA approval of Japan's first yen-denominated stablecoin in August 2025.

The platform combines TIS's financial system expertise with Ava Labs' blockchain technology for institutional clients.

TIS Inc., a publicly traded IT services company that provides infrastructure for Japan’s major financial institutions, launched a multi-token platform with blockchain developer Ava Labs on Oct. 28, 2025.

The service enables banks to issue and manage stablecoins and security tokens.

The platform runs on Avalanche blockchain infrastructure through Ava Labs' managed AvaCloud service, according to the announcement.

TIS designed the system to support ERC20 token standards and includes key management infrastructure for financial-grade security.

The companies began collaborating in June 2024 on technical verification projects involving government bond tokenization.

The launch timing tracks closely behind recent regulatory developments in Japan, where the Financial Services Agency approved the country’s first yen-denominated stablecoin in August 2025.

This approval marked a shift in Japan’s new crypto rules that previously restricted banks from holding digital assets.

The US passed the GENIUS Act for stablecoin regulation in July 2025, opening the door for many other nations to follow suit.

Platform Capabilities

The multi-token platform supports issuance of stablecoins, security tokens, and NFTs through EVM smart contracts.

The system uses Avalanche’s consensus algorithm for transaction processing and allows interconnection with other blockchain networks. This approach aligns with broader industry trends in tokenizing real-world assets across multiple sectors.

Security features include transaction signing based on authentication policies, single sign-on capabilities linked to OpenID Connect, and logging of all operations.

The platform employs what TIS describes as a key management infrastructure designed to meet financial industry governance requirements, similar to solutions in enterprise digital asset custody.

Partnership Structure

Under the partnership, TIS handles infrastructure design and operational support, drawing on its experience with domestic financial systems.

Ava Labs provides the blockchain infrastructure and technical support. The companies target banks, financial institutions, and corporations considering asset tokenization. Multiple yen-backed stablecoin platforms have emerged in Japan’s market recently.

TIS and Ava Labs stated they plan to expand the service by developing multi-asset solutions and adding new functionality. Pricing is provided through individual quotes based on client requirements.

