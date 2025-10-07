CruTrade Launches Wine NFT Marketplace on Avalanche to Reward Producers

Key Notes

Tokenized wine bottles enable instant peer-to-peer trading while physical inventory stays secure in Burgundy storage facilities.

The platform launches with immediate access to Crurated's existing collection worth over $60 million for strong liquidity.

Revolutionary fee structure returns a quarter of all trading commissions directly back to original wine producers.

A new platform named CruTrade has launched a secondary marketplace for fine wine on the Avalanche blockchain. Announced from London on Oct. 7, 2025, the marketplace allows collectors to trade tokenized bottles of wine peer-to-peer. The platform's standout feature is a commitment to return 25% of every trading fee to the original wine producers.

CruTrade is built upon the foundation of Crurated, an existing members-only digital wine club. Crurated sources wine directly from producers, then creates a non-fungible token (NFT) for each bottle to certify its origin and track its history on the blockchain.

According to an announcement from AVAX, this system ensures transparent provenance. It allows users to trade the NFTs instantly. At the same time, the physical wine remains secure in Crurated’s specialized storage facility in Burgundy.

A New Model for Wine Resale

The company aims to address a broken system in the secondary wine market. Traditionally, resellers face high fees, logistical challenges, and the risk of bottle spoilage during shipping. For collectors, verifying a wine’s provenance can be difficult, making the market susceptible to fraud. CruTrade bypasses these issues by tokenizing the bottles, enabling secure and efficient trading. This approach is part of a larger movement toward tokenizing real-world assets, reflecting growing RWA market trends across traditional finance.

The marketplace launches with exclusive access to Crurated’s inventory, which is valued at over $60 million. This existing collection provides immediate liquidity and many options for collectors from day one.

John Nahas, Chief Business Officer at Ava Labs, commented on the launch, highlighting its potential to bring more real-world use cases to the blockchain. Integrating the Avalanche network was a strategic choice, leveraging the blockchain’s capabilities for fast and low-cost transactions. This decision reflects growing investor confidence in Avalanche, which has been attracting various projects.

The launch further diversifies Avalanche’s growing ecosystem, which includes projects ranging from gaming to decentralized finance and even national stablecoins. CruTrade offers a compelling example of how blockchain technology can refine established luxury markets by creating a fairer economic model that benefits creators.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.