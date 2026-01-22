Mantle Announces Migration to Ethereum Blobs, Advances toward ZK Rollup Status

Key Notes

EigenLayer's EigenCloud will continue supporting Mantle’s perpetuals and prediction market infrastructure.

The migration follows Mantle's September 16, 2025, upgrade to OP Succinct, which introduced ZK proofs for state validation.

Ethereum blob data is retained for approximately 18 days before deletion, presenting a tradeoff versus off-chain storage.

Mantle Network announced a strategic migration to Ethereum blobs as its primary data availability layer on Jan. 22, initiating a shift from a Validium configuration toward a full ZK rollup architecture secured directly by Ethereum. Mantle did not specify a completion timeline for the migration.

The distinction matters for users: Validiums store transaction data off-chain through third-party providers, while ZK rollups post data directly to Ethereum, inheriting the base layer’s security protections. The migration would give Mantle users stronger guarantees that their transaction records remain tamper-proof.

The move follows the successful deployment of Ethereum’s Fusaka upgrade in December 2025, which delivered up to an eightfold increase in theoretical blob throughput. Mantle MNT $0.88 24h volatility: 0.4% Market cap: $2.86 B Vol. 24h: $95.70 M currently holds $1.51 billion in total value secured, making it one of the larger Layer 2 networks by assets. It currently ranks 5th behind Arbitrum, Base, Optimism and Polygon.

Joshua Cheong, Head of Product at Mantle, described the shift as a natural progression enabled by Ethereum’s maturing blob infrastructure. The network’s ecosystem is anchored by the MNT token within Bybit, with core products including the mETH liquid staking protocol.

Fusaka Enables the Shift

The Fusaka upgrade activated on the Ethereum mainnet on Dec. 3, 2025, introducing PeerDAS technology that allows network computers to verify data by checking samples rather than downloading everything. The upgrade expanded Ethereum’s capacity to handle more Layer 2 data.

We believe in somETHing. Today, Mantle is upgrading to @ethereum blobs as our primary data availability layer, signifying a major step toward becoming a full Ethereum ZK rollup. Here's what's changing and why it matters 🧵 pic.twitter.com/42m0m7ELmB — Mantle (@Mantle_Official) January 21, 2026

The expanded blob capacity reduces the cost and space constraints that previously made third-party data availability providers more attractive for high-throughput networks.

EigenLayer Partnership Continues

The network remains committed to its partnership with EigenLayer despite the data availability migration, according to the announcement. Mantle will continue utilizing EigenCloud for specialized use cases including perpetuals, prediction markets, and AI agent infrastructure. Ecosystem shared security through the mETH protocol will also remain on EigenCloud.

The migration builds on Mantle’s Sept. 16, 2025, upgrade to OP Succinct, which integrated ZK proofs for state validation. That upgrade contributed to MNT reaching record highs in October 2025.

D-Day: A defining moment for Mantle Network. We’ve upgraded to @SuccinctLabs's OP Succinct on Mainnet, becoming the first OP Stack L2 to launch as a ZK Validity Rollup — and the largest ZK rollup by TVL. The Liquidity Chain is evolving. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/QV8EgzVC1Q — Mantle (@Mantle_Official) September 16, 2025

Ethereum blob data is retained for approximately 18 days before deletion. The temporary storage window presents a tradeoff: users gain Ethereum-native security but lose long-term data access compared to off-chain alternatives. According to Mantle post-Fusaka blob pricing remains at a competitive baseline, creating a favorable cost window for the migration.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.