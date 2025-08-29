Key Notes

Mantle Treasury surpasses $4.025 billion in assets.

Majority of holdings are in native MNT tokens.

Strategic use of treasury signals long-term growth focus.

Mantle MNT $1.14 24h volatility: 8.6% Market cap: $3.71 B Vol. 24h: $486.83 M has taken the lead in decentralized finance (DeFi) treasury rankings, securing a total of $4.025 billion in assets.

The majority of this treasury, around $3.792 billion, is held in Mantle’s own native tokens, while stablecoins make up $17.93 million.

As per the data by DefiLlama, major cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin BTC $108 657 24h volatility: 3.9% Market cap: $2.16 T Vol. 24h: $48.14 B and Ethereum ETH $4 341 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $523.57 B Vol. 24h: $37.95 B contribute $56.41 million to Mantle’s treasury. An additional $159.27 million is allocated to other assets.

Mantle(@Mantle_Official) has surpassed $4B in treasury assets, making it the top-ranked treasury in the market.https://t.co/MgpaQ6XBuC pic.twitter.com/eY2aKtTkn6 — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) August 29, 2025

This accomplishment suggests Mantle’s commitment to building a self-sustaining ecosystem.

By comparison, Uniswap follows with $3.731 billion in treasury, largely composed of its native token.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) manages $1.771 billion, also mostly in its own token holdings with $150 invested in BTC and ETH.

Mantle’s scale demonstrates its dominance in treasury strength, particularly among projects with heavy allocations to native tokens.

Mantle’s Strategic Growth and Future Roadmap

Mantle’s growing treasury suggests that the project aims for long-term sustainability. By maintaining such large holdings in MNT, it has the flexibility to support staking programs, liquidity provision, and ecosystem incentives.

Earlier this week, Mantle Network completed the Skadi Hard Fork upgrade, aligning itself with Ethereum’s Prague upgrade.

The time is here! Mantle Network Mainnet has successfully completed the Skadi Hard Fork upgrade. Fully aligned with Ethereum’s Prague upgrade, all builders & users on Mantle Network can now tap into the latest features, seamlessly. Full details: https://t.co/FcDfWpvkdW https://t.co/yJYkmnX4Zw — Mantle Devs (@0xMantleDevs) August 27, 2025

In April, Mantle announced the launch of MI4, a tokenized index fund seeded with up to $400 million from its treasury.

This aligns with its broader strategy to expand institutional-grade financial products while encouraging collaboration across ecosystems.

What Does It Mean for Investors?

For investors, Mantle’s growing treasury and ecosystem initiatives enhance the appeal of MNT. The token offers governance rights, staking opportunities, and fee-sharing mechanisms, creating a deflationary model that scales with network activity.

At the time of writing, MNT is trading at around $1.17, with a market cap of $3.83 billion. The token saw a 50% price surge in August after Bybit EU announced its first-ever launchpool featuring MNT.

Having nearly doubled in value over the past year, MNT is being considered a top crypto to buy in the current market cycle.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.