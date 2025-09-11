Why Is Mantle (MNT) Price Up 16%?

Key Notes

Crypto exchange Bybit introduced new trading pairs with MNT, yield programs, and a “HODL & Earn” campaign.

Mantle’s trading activity has spiked, with daily volumes up 38% to $700 million, futures volume jumping 117% to $268 million.

On-chain data shows rising network activity, with daily active addresses up more than 300% since September 7.

In the last 24 hours, Mantle MNT $1.56 24h volatility: 6.7% Market cap: $5.07 B Vol. 24h: $684.32 M price has surged by a massive 16% hitting a fresh all-time high at $1.65 on September 11.

The latest rally follows a partnership with crypto exchange Bybit. With monthly gains of 60%, MNT has entered the top 30 cryptocurrencies by market cap, and daily trading volumes have jumped 38% to over $700 million.

Bybit Listing Triggers Mantle Price Rally

MNT is the native cryptocurrency of the Mantle platform, which empowers users and institutions through its unified financial services platform.

As a result, the network connects the traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi) sectors.

The “MNT x Bybit 2.0” initiative rolled out new trading pairs, yield programs, and institutional-grade features. Over a three-day period, Bybit listed multiple MNT spot pairs against assets including Solana SOL $227.7 24h volatility: 3.3% Market cap: $123.48 B Vol. 24h: $9.46 B , Ethereum ETH $4 460 24h volatility: 2.7% Market cap: $538.34 B Vol. 24h: $37.50 B , Cardano ADA $0.89 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $32.46 B Vol. 24h: $1.63 B , and Sui SUI $3.64 24h volatility: 3.1% Market cap: $12.99 B Vol. 24h: $1.05 B .

The exchange also launched a “HODL & Earn” campaign, offering users a share of a 60,000 XUSD prize pool for holding MNT and XUSD until September 16.

As a result, the Mantle price rallied today with an overall surge in daily trading activity.

According to Coinglass data, the MNT open interest surged 31% to $203 million, while daily futures trading volume surged 117% to $268 million.

The simultaneous rise in both metrics signals that more traders are entering leveraged positions.

On-Chain Data Shows Strength for MNT Rally

Apart from the Bybit partnership, the fundamental setup for Mantle also shows strength.

On-chain data from blockchain analytics form Santiment showed that MNT’s social dominance has been climbing since September 7, reaching a 30-day high of 0.345%, signaling a notable rise in the token’s market relevance.

At the same time, user activity on the Mantle network has strengthened significantly.

The number of daily active addresses conducting at least one MNT transaction has surged more than 300% since September 7. This reflects growing user participation and demand.

On the other hand, Mantle has climbed to the top of decentralized finance (DeFi) treasury rankings with assets totaling 5.162 billion.

A large portion of its holdings, 4.90 billion, are in native tokens, while stablecoin reserves total $26.43 million.

BTC Hyper Crosses $15 Million Milestone

Amid the broader crypto market rally, BTC Hyper (HYPER) presale has already raised over $15 million.

The project tackles Bitcoin’s slow transactions, high fees, and lack of native smart contracts with a Layer 2 solution that delivers faster, cheaper, and more efficient transfers while leveraging Bitcoin’s secure base layer.

Bitcoin Hyper has quickly become one of the best crypto presales in the market.

Bitcoin Hyper Presale Highlights

Ticker: HYPER

HYPER Presale Price: $0.012885

$0.012885 Funds Raised: $15M

Early supporters can stake HYPER tokens and earn up to 75% APY, collecting rewards while supporting network growth. Make sure you check out the project’s official site to stay updated with Bitcoin Hyper’s launch date.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.