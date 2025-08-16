Why is Mantle (MNT) Price Up 30% in 2 Days, and What Happens Next?

Key Notes

Mantle (MNT) gained 30% in 48 hours, outperforming a wider market downturn.

Bybit integration brings MiCA-compliant staking and new MNT use cases.

Derivatives data signals strong resistance near $1.40 as bulls face a $5.7 million short position cluster.

Mantle (MNT) gained another 13% on Saturday, August 16, crossing the $1.30 threshold to extend its two-day rally to 30%. The surge came as the broader crypto market reversed gains following hotter-than-expected U.S. PPI data, which dampened risk sentiment towards the end of the week.

Bitcoin, which had touched a new all-time high above $124,000 earlier in the week, slid back to $117,000 at press time, dragging top-ranked altcoins lower. Ethereum, Solana, and Cardano all posted daily losses, making Mantle’s double-digit price gains an outlier amid a slow weekend for top crypto assets.

Mantle Price Surges 30% in 48 Hours as Bybit EU Announces MNT Staking

The Mantle rally initially kicked off on August 14 when Bybit EU announced its first-ever launchpool featuring MNT. According to the announcement, users can allocate their MNT alongside XION and USDC to earn rewards from a 100,000 XION pool.

First-ever @BybitEU launchpool. Day one, $MNT's already in. Start allocating your $MNT and stacking your share of rewards from the prize pool. 🗓️ Ends Aug. 29, 10AM UTC. Make your move 👇 https://t.co/YWXcDksMFt — Mantle (@Mantle_Official) August 14, 2025

The initiative marked the first MiCA-compliant staking product on Bybit, a key milestone for Mantle’s integration into regulated European markets.

MNT’s bullish momentum carried into the weekend when Mantle and Bybit revealed two additional use cases on Saturday, Aug 16.

Less noise, more execution. Together with @Bybit_Official, we've shipped another two new uses cases for $MNT: 1️⃣ Double Win on Bybit Earn

2️⃣ Crypto Content Creator Campus Full details 👇 pic.twitter.com/G9oM4mq8Uz — Mantle (@Mantle_Official) August 15, 2025

The first was “Double Win” on Bybit Earn, a structured product that allows MNT holders to capture gains from market volatility in both directions. The second was a collaboration with the Crypto Content Creator Campus, enabling creators to purchase event tickets and unlock tools using MNT. These announcements were reinforced during a joint community ask-me-anything (AMA) session, which highlighted Mantle’s role in bridging utility, education, and liquidity for its token holders.

With staking, structured products, and creator economy integrations all gaining traction in a single week, Mantle’s growing list of use cases could significantly boost network adoption. If trading volumes remain elevated, these partnerships may create a sustained tailwind for MNT’s price in the weeks ahead.

MNT Price Forecast: Bulls Eye $1.35 but Shorts Cluster at $1.40

After 30% gains in the last two days, Mantle price has now crossed $1.3 for the first time since January 2025. However, the latest derivatives market data suggests Mantle’s rally is approaching a key resistance zone.

According to Coinglass liquidation maps, short positions totaling more than $5 million are concentrated between $1.31 and $1.40, representing 93% of all active shorts placed over the past week. This cluster highlights an area where bears may attempt to suppress further upside momentum.

At the same time, Mantle enjoys significant bullish support, with $16 million in long positions outweighing the $5.74 million in shorts. The token’s 24-hour trading volume rose as high as $599.3 million on Saturday, a weekly peak according to Coinmarketcap data, which emphasizes the depth of market participation.

If sellers fail to cap gains and a short squeeze unfolds, Mantle could extend beyond $1.40, opening the door for a potential run toward $2 given lighter resistance levels above.

However, a failure to hold above $1.30 could expose MNT to a pullback toward $1.20, especially if the broader market sentiment weakens further in the coming week.

For now, the rising trading volumes, strong community engagement, and fresh staking demand ignited by the latest Bybit collaboration suggest Mantle’s rally still has room to test the $1.35 mark before encountering significant resistance.

