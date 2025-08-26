Key Notes

Mantra has announced the launch of its first regulated RWA product.

Traders expect the launch could boost OM price after months of decline.

Nearly 30% of OM supply has already migrated to the MANTRA Chain mainnet.

Mantra Finance OM $0.23 24h volatility: 2.0% Market cap: $239.12 M Vol. 24h: $49.65 M has revealed its first regulated real-world asset (RWA) product, the Pyse E-Bike Fleet, marking a significant step linking blockchain with sustainable mobility.

The product is compliant under the Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

Pyse already manages more than $9 million in green assets, including solar projects and a fleet of over 700 electric vehicles. It has a proven track record of distributing $2.5 million to investors.

Launching soon, we're excited to reveal the first regulated #RWA product on MANTRA Finance, the @PyseEarth E-Bike Fleet. In compliance with VARA regulations, investors can soon own portions of lease income generated through the operational lease of commercial EVs operated by… pic.twitter.com/xRMB3xdfcS — MANTRA | Tokenizing RWAs (@MANTRA_Chain) August 26, 2025

As per the announcement, investors will soon be able to own portions of lease income generated from commercial electric vehicles operated by leading food and e-commerce companies in the UAE and India.

This structure allows participants to benefit from stable, cash-flow-based income while contributing to the high-growth clean mobility sector.

This development comes just months after Mantra announced a $108.8 million ecosystem fund aimed at supporting RWA tokenization startups.

The initiative suggests the platform’s broader vision of making asset-backed digital products accessible to a global investor base.

Earlier this month, Mantra Chain onboarded Binance exchange as an active validator.

Implications for OM Token

The news has sparked optimism around OM, Mantra’s native token, which has been struggling since its dramatic 90% flash crash in April.

At the time of writing, OM is trading at $0.22, down 2.5% in the past 24 hours. Traders suggest that the launch of the first compliant RWA product could be the trigger for an upward rally, restoring market confidence.

This comes as Mantra recently started migrating OM tokens from Ethereum’s ETH $4 516 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $546.59 B Vol. 24h: $43.05 B ERC-20 standard to its own Mantra Chain.

Earlier today, the project’s founder and CEO JP Mullin stated on X that nearly 30% of the ERC-20 OM supply has already migrated to the MANTRA Chain mainnet.

Nearly 30% of the ERC20 $OM supply has migrated to the promised land of @MANTRA_Chain mainnet. Jan 15, 2026, is ERC20 OM doomsday. ☠️ Migrate your 🕉️ today. 🫡 pic.twitter.com/hOaND9PMn0 — JP Mullin (🕉, 🏘️) (@jp_mullin888) August 26, 2025

He warned that January 15, 2026, will mark the ERC-20 OM “doomsday,” urging holders to migrate promptly to avoid deprecation.

The migration is expected to increase liquidity on the new chain, potentially improving spreads and boosting investor sentiment.

RWA Market Continues to Expand

The global RWA tokenization market recently surged to an all-time high of $26.5 billion, up 70% since the start of this year.

Binance research suggests that tokenized stocks alone represent a trillion-dollar opportunity. If even 1% of the world’s equities market is tokenized, the sector could surpass $1.3 trillion in market capitalization.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.