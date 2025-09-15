MetaMask Launches Native Stablecoin mUSD, Ethereum Price Stabilizes at $4,495

Key Notes

MetaMask launched native stablecoin mUSD with global deployment through MetaMask Card at over 150 million merchant locations worldwide.

Bitmine expanded holdings to 2.15 million ETH valued at $9.74 billion after purchasing additional 82,233 tokens recently.

Technical analysis shows support at $4,399 with resistance at $4,584 ahead of Federal Reserve rate decision on September 17.

MetaMask, Ethereum’s largest wallet provider, officially launched its native stablecoin MetaMask USD (mUSD) on Monday, September 15, providing bullish momentum that helped Ethereum price stabilize near $4,495 despite an earlier 3% intraday decline.

MetaMask USD ($mUSD) is now live. 🦊 The best way in and out of crypto is here. pic.twitter.com/h6zSUao7Ka — MetaMask.eth 🦊 (@MetaMask) September 15, 2025

The new token introduces strong liquidity incentives on Linea, low-cost fiat onramps within MetaMask, and direct integration across its Swap and Bridge functions. Crucially, $mUSD will also be deployed globally through the MetaMask Card, available at over 150 million merchants.

The launch aligns Ethereum with the intensifying stablecoin adoption race that has gripped US corporate entities since President Trump signed the Genius Act into law. By launching the native mUSD, MetaMask allows investors to hold more funds within Ethereum’s ecosystem, eliminating the need to rotate into stablecoins on rival networks.

In addition to expected on-chain value from MetaMask card transactions, the development could also strengthen Ethereum’s price resilience, especially during turbulent market phases when traders rotate towards stablecoins in flight to safety.

🟢 SΞR NEWS: Bitmine Immersion $BMNR has acquired 82,233 ETH ($370M), raising total holdings to 2,151,676 ETH ($9.71B). The company still holds $569M in cash and turned a $20M investment in $ORBS into $214M. pic.twitter.com/lGf2lboOFD — Strategic ETH Reserve (SΞR) (@SERdotxyz) September 15, 2025

Institutional flows further reinforced resilient sentiment within the Ethereum ecosystem narrative. On September 15, Bitmine reposted community comments disclosing it had increased its holdings to 2.15 million ETH, worth $9.74 billion, after adding 82,233 ETH in fresh purchases.

Alongside its $569 million treasury cash reserve, Bitmine’s crypto Net Asset Value (NAV) has now reached $10.31 billion, emphasizing the firm’s long-term conviction in Ethereum despite macro headwinds.

Ethereum Price Forecast: Are Bulls Aiming for $5,000 Breakout?

Despite the intraday decline, Ethereum ETH $4 511 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $544.80 B Vol. 24h: $35.22 B technical setup points towards consolidation rather than capitulation. Coinglass’ latest ETH derivatives trading data shows that the 3% spot price dip came on the back of $98 million in ETH long liquidations in the last 24 hours, against $20 million in short positions closed.

This bearish-leaning imbalance confirms that Ethereum’s intraday losses were aggravated by overleveraged bull traders caught unawares by the overheated US CPI inflation data.

However, other trading data suggests ETH price rebound prospects remain intact. ETH futures trading volume surged 63.39% to $90.65 billion, while open interest rose marginally by 0.17% to $63.98 billion.

Such elevated derivatives activity during a spot price decline often reflects that the majority of bull traders who recently lost liquidity are repositioning for near-term moves after nearly $100 million in losses in the last 24 hours.

Technical indicators further support this narrative, with the Chande Kroll Stop confirming a short-term support cluster near $4,399 and immediate resistance near $4,584. A sustained close above $4,585 is needed to re-confirm bullish dominance.

Moreover, the Commodity Channel Index (CCI) remains at 78.53, slightly elevated but still below overbought thresholds. These neutral momentum signals may prove attractive to strategic entrants looking to enter last-minute speculative purchases before the next Fed rate decision slated for September 17.

A break below $4,398 could trigger an Ethereum price decline toward $4,200.

Best Wallet Presale Gains Momentum Alongside Ethereum Narrative

The positive internal catalysts surrounding the Ethereum ecosystem ahead of the US Fed rate decision are also driving demand towards multi-chain storage projects like Best Wallet. Offering secure multi-chain solutions with institutional-grade security, Best Wallet has generated considerable demand in recent weeks.

At press time, Best Wallet’s presale has already raised over $15.8 million, fueled by inflows from investors rotating from stagnating top altcoins to projects offering higher upside potential.

Prospective participants can still visit the Best Wallet website to join the BEST presale before the price increases from the current $0.0256 per token.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.