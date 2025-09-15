Key Notes

On-chain data shows ETH’s supply in profit recently peaked at 99.68%, a level that has historically preceded price corrections.

Analysts highlight $4,800-$4,880 as the key resistance range for an Ethereum price breakout.

On the other hand, $4,200-$4,400 remains a strong support zone, keeping the broader bullish outlook intact.

Ethereum ETH $4 532 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $546.98 B Vol. 24h: $33.28 B price is currently facing major selling pressure, correcting over 3%, and slipping all the way to $4,500 levels.

This comes amid strong profit booking for the altcoin and selloff across the broader crypto market.

Historically, September has been a weak month for Ethereum, with its price giving a median return of negative 12.47% since launch.

Although September opened on a strong note, technical charts and on-chain data indicate that historical risks continue to linger.

Ethereum Price Corrects Amid Profit Booking

Today’s Ethereum pri

ce correction comes following the recent profit-booking activity as the percentage of total ETH supply in profit is declining.

Last week, on September 12, the metric reached 99.68%, its second-highest level in a month, before easing slightly to 98.14%, as per the Glassnode data.

Historically, such peaks have been followed by corrections. For example, when profit supply hit 99.88% on August 22 with ETH near $4,829, the price dropped about 9% to $4,380 within days.

The futures market data adds to the bearish outlook. The taker buy-sell ratio, which compares aggressive buyers to sellers, dropped to 0.91 on September 13, its second-lowest reading in a month.

Today’s 3% Ethereum price drop comes with a 29% jump in daily trading volume to $36.65 billion. The Coinglass data shows that the 24-hour liquidations for ETH have surged to $108 million, of which $93 million is in long liquidations.

On the other hand, ETH treasury firms like Bitmine Technologies (NYSE: BMNR) and SharpLink Gaming (NASDAQ: SBET) have continued with their ETH purchases. Institutional confidence in the largest altcoin remains strong.

Where Will ETH Be Heading Next?

As long as Ethereum holds above the $4,500 support, ETH downside risks remain limited. Analysts see $4,800-$4,880 as the key resistance zone for its next upward move.

Crypto analyst Nami said that if ETH manages a daily close above $4,880, it could trigger a meaningful breakout. This could potentially fuel fresh momentum and a short squeeze ahead. Historically, that level has acted as strong resistance, capping previous rallies.

Hey everyone, Ethereum’s consolidating into something serious. We’ve reclaimed $4,500 cleanly, and now the pressure’s mounting around $4,800-$4,880 ,that zone isn’t just resistance, it’s the test of whether the next leg up can begin. What I’m watching:

• If $ETH closes a… pic.twitter.com/kzIBCwOVao — Nami (@Namiixbt) September 15, 2025

Nami highlighted the $4,200-$4,400 range as a solid support base. He noted that the ETH support continues to absorb dips and protect against deeper declines. As long as this support holds, the bullish outlook for Ethereum remains intact.

WEPE Meme Coin Takes Solana and Ethereum by Storm

Wall Street Pepe (WEPE) is capturing the crypto community’s attention as one of the hottest new meme coins. Inspired by the legendary Pepe meme and the bold trading culture of The Wolf of Wall Street, WEPE is turning heads with its unique blend of humor and market insight.

The project empowers retail traders with exclusive alpha calls and actionable market tips, giving them the tools to challenge whale-driven manipulation. Its creators are positioning WEPE as a movement for community-driven trading.

Token Insights:

WEPE Supply : 200 billion

: 200 billion Blockchain: Ethereum and Solana

Meme coin activity on Solana SOL $236.3 24h volatility: 4.0% Market cap: $128.24 B Vol. 24h: $10.83 B is booming, and WEPE is riding the wave. With launchpads like Pump.fun minting millions of tokens, WEPE’s growing supporter base is fueling excitement and engagement, making it a must-watch in the current market cycle.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.