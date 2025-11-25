Metaplanet Secures $130M Loan to Expand Bitcoin Holdings

Key Notes

Asian financial firm Metaplanet has secured $130 million in loans to acquire more Bitcoin.

This move reflects its commitment to boosting its BTC holdings and establishing the company’s position in the broader crypto industry.

The secured credit facility has a total limit of $500 million, and $230 million have already been drawn.

Metaplanet Reaffirms Strong Bitcoin Position

On November 21, Metaplanet executed a new loan, worth $130 million, under its credit facility. This facility has a total limit of $500 million, with $230 million already drawn.

The loan was secured by the BTC held by the company, and the identity of the lender was not disclosed in the published document. The loan features daily automatic renewal.

The loan can be repaid at any time, at the discretion of Metaplanet with no fixed maturity date.

The company plans to direct a portion of this capital to the acquisition of more Bitcoin. In addition, it would expand Bitcoin-based revenue operations and repurchase shares when market conditions allow.

Metaplanet already holds 30,823 BTC, worth $3.1 billion as of Nov. 19, and is sufficient to cover collateral requirements.

This is just one of the numerous times that Metaplanet has secured a loan to pursue a large BTC acquisition. On Nov. 5, it executed a $100 million loan secured by its Bitcoin holdings.

The loan was finalized on Oct. 31 under a credit facility agreement established Oct. 28. Like in the case of the recent loan, the lender was not disclosed at the request of the counterparty.

Metaplanet Commits $119 Million to BTC Purchase

Only a few days ago, Metaplanet committed $119 million out of its $151 million preferred share raise to boost its Bitcoin-related operations.

This represents 73% of the total proceeds. The fund is meant for purchases scheduled between December 2025 and March 2026.

Of the total, $107 million will be used to buy Bitcoin, while the remaining $12 million is set aside for options trading.

Looking ahead, Metaplanet aims to hold one of the largest Bitcoin positions in the industry, likely competing with Strategy, which currently holds 649,870 BTC.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.