Metaplanet Increases Bitcoin Accumulation Target by 21X, Raises $5.4 Billion

Publicly listed firm Metaplanet has announced a significant $5.4 billion fundraise to support its goal of accumulating 210,000 Bitcoin BTC $103 969 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.07 T Vol. 24h: $45.55 B by the end of 2027.

As the company approaches its initial milestone of 10,000 BTC, it has raised its target by 21 times, marking a bold expansion of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

Metaplanet Raises $5.4 Billion Through Warrant Issuance for Bitcoin Purchases

In an earlier announcement today, the Japanese firm said that it has issued 555 million shares of moving-strike warrants, marking the largest stock acquisition rights issuance in the history of Japanese capital markets. This issuance will lead to a massive $5.4 billion in proceeds, which the company says will be used for additional Bitcoin purchases.

Thrilled to announce Asia’s largest-ever equity raise to buy Bitcoin — again! 🚀 This time: $5.4 billion to accelerate our Bitcoin strategy. Our new target: 210,000 BTC by 2027. Details here: https://t.co/ahL27o9QBg pic.twitter.com/njYybVq1uu — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) June 6, 2025

Following Michael Saylor’s blueprint for Bitcoin-focused strategy, Metaplanet has been actively issuing new bonds and stock to raise additional capital for BTC acquisitions.

Since the beginning of 2025, the company’s stock price has climbed by an impressive 275%, with a remarkable 1619% return over the past year.

Along with announcing the fund issuance, company CEO Simon Gerovich shared some important milestones that Metaplanet has achieved. This includes:

Raising a massive $650 million over the past 60 trading days.

Generating a massive BTC yield with 189% return.

Metaplanet stock has generated 3x returns since the announcement.

It has now climbed to the ranks of top-ten Bitcoin holders, recently surpassing Jack Dorsey’s Block Inc.

Simon Gerovich Shares Bold BTC Plans

In addition to the fundraising announcement, Metaplanet CEO Gerovich has announced ambitious goals for future Bitcoin purchases. The Japanese firm currently holds 8,888 BTC, putting it within reach of its 2025 goal of holding 10,000 BTC in its treasury.

Gerovich has increased the target to 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026 and 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027. If accomplished, this would account for 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, a major milestone in the company’s ongoing strategic shift toward digital assets.

Metaplanet has launched Asia’s largest-ever equity raise dedicated to Bitcoin:

🚀 ¥770.9 billion (~$5.4B) capital raise

📈 555 million shares via moving strike warrants

🥇 First in Japan: issued at a premium to market — enabled by Metaplanet’s high volatility and deep liquidity… pic.twitter.com/UlXHneyDzo — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) June 6, 2025

Following the announcement, Metaplanet’s stock is already up 12% on Germany’s DEX index today. It will be worth watching how trading volumes for MTPLF stock perform in the US markets as the day progresses.

