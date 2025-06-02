Key Notes

Metaplanet has recorded an impressive 225% year-to-date BTC yield, including a 66.3% yield in Q2 2025 alone.

The firm's strategic Bitcoin acquisitions and organic mNAV adjustment to 4.75 have led to a 155% gain in its stock price in a month.

With 90% of its 2025 target of 10,000 BTC achieved, Metaplanet remains committed to its all-in Bitcoin strategy.

Metaplanet recently announced the purchase of an additional 1088 Bitcoin BTC $104 990 24h volatility: 0.7% Market cap: $2.09 T Vol. 24h: $20.60 B , taking the company’s total BTC holdings to 8888 BTC.

Amid the firm’s massive Bitcoin buying spree, the company has generated an impressive 225% BTC yield since the beginning of the year. With today’s milestone, the firm has entered into the top ten Bitcoin holding firms, surpassing Jack Dorsey’s Block. Inc.

Metaplanet Comes Very Close to Its 10,000 Bitcoin Goal

Earlier this year, the Japanese firm announced plans to build its Bitcoin Treasury to 10,000 BTC by the year-end. Back then, the firm was holding less than 2,000 BTC in its kitty.

However, with the aggressive Bitcoin purchases in the past few months, the firm has reached closer to achieving 90% of its target. The company has now entered the list of top ten Bitcoin holding firms, surpassing Jack Dorsey’s Block, Inc.

Today’s filing by Metaplanet comes just after the company raised $70 million last week from bond issuance. The firm has been quick in deploying this capital to Bitcoin without wasting much time.

Following today’s announcement, Metaplanet stock has gained another $4, moving past 1,110 JPY and is on track to reach a new all-time high.

Interestingly, the stock has attracted strong investor interest amid instability in the Japanese bond market and rising yields above 3%. While stocks on the Tokyo Stock Exchange have faced significant selling pressure, Metaplanet’s stock is up by an impressive 155% over the past month.

Japanese Firm Generates a Massive 225% BTC Yield

Metaplanet’s CEO Simon Gerovich shared a positive update on the company’s Bitcoin yield performance for the second quarter of 2025. During the past quarter, the Japanese firm generated a BTC yield of 66.3%, while its year-to-date BTC yield stands at a staggering 225%.

📢 BTC Yield Update 🟧 2025 Q2 BTC Yield: 66.3%

🟧 YTD cumulative BTC yield: 225.4%

🟧 2025 target: 35% per quarter BTC Yield is the most important metric for Bitcoin Treasury companies. We will continue to work to maximize BPS. Bitcoin and the Future 🚀$MTPLF… https://t.co/zfswCiWzvU pic.twitter.com/3iiTp2vzVO — vincent (@vincent13031925) June 2, 2025

Adding to the milestone, the mNAV has organically adjusted back to 4.75, reflecting robust treasury management and strategic execution by the Metaplanet team. Market analysts believe that this makes the Metaplanet stock still undervalued, despite its massive runup, in comparison to peers like Microstrategy.

The company’s Bitcoin strategist, Dylan LeClair, explained that the company’s BTC rating has risen to 11.11x, adding that it is better than a credit rating.

BTC Rating is better than a Credit Rating. pic.twitter.com/fUmTo6t9j4 — Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) June 2, 2025

Last week, LeClair said they don’t view Bitcoin as just a hedge, where corporations generally hold only 1-2% exposure. Instead, they are fully committed to the asset class.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.