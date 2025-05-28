Metaplanet to Buy More Bitcoin via 0% Bond Issuance

Japanese financial firm Metaplanet is preparing to acquire another batch of Bitcoin BTC $96 611 24h volatility: 2.1% Market cap: $1.92 T Vol. 24h: $29.09 B with a new debt offering. The company plans to raise $50 million through zero-interest bonds to boost its Bitcoin holdings. Notably, the firm said it has secured Evo Fund as the sole subscriber to the proposed bond issuance.

Terms of Metaplanet’s Latest Bond Issuance

The company announced the private placement of bonds on May 28, stating that the bonds are issued in $1.25 million denominations with no interest. According to the terms, investors will not receive regular payments, and potential profit is expected to come from the bonds’ redemption value. Cayman Islands-based investment firm Evo Fund has been selected to be the sole bondholder.

The 16th Series of Ordinary Bond has November 27, 2025, as its maturity date.

Notably, this is not the first partnership between Metaplanet and Evo Fund. This investment company has served as Metaplanet’s primary backer for its Bitcoin acquisition strategy. It consistently subscribes to multiple rounds of Metaplanet’s zero-interest bonds, ensuring that there is capital for its Bitcoin buys.

Unlike many other bonds, these are unsecured and not guaranteed. It also does not have an administrator or collateral, suggesting a high level of trust between the two companies. Also, the bond issuance shows traditional firms’ confidence in the potential of Bitcoin in the long term.

Metaplanet Acquires 1,004 BTC

The last Bitcoin acquisition made by the company featured 1,004 BTC units, acquired at $104.6 million.

At the time, Bitcoin was hovering around $106,000. This purchase brought Metaplanet’s total holdings to 7,800 BTC, valued at over $848 million. It is worth noting that BTC price is now pegged at $108,799.18, even after a 0.79% decline.

This Japanese financial leader chose BTC to diversify its fund amid the region’s economic crisis. Institutional investors are also looking to Metaplanet to gain secured exposure to the dominant coin. It has successfully risen to the ranking of Asia’s most significant corporate Bitcoin holder while ranking 10th globally.

With such an outlook, Metaplanet’s shares have been increasing. This is in addition to the company’s record of over 100% Bitcoin Yield.

Metaplanet has repeatedly demonstrated its commitment to maintaining its Bitcoin strategy. Apart from serving as a better alternative to the yen devaluation, this Asian firm perceives Bitcoin as a long-term hedge against global market crises.

Metaplanet Is Not Alone In BTC Pursuit

Beyond Metaplanet, other firms like Strategy also have a significant flair for Bitcoin-first treasury.

Compared to Metaplanet, Strategy has a stronger Bitcoin accumulation model. So far, it has amassed up to 580,250 units of the flagship cryptocurrency and still plans to continue with the acquisitions. The Michael Saylor-led firm recently added another 4,020 BTC to its balance sheet, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to the current level.

The recent purchase was made for approximately $427.1 million, with each BTC costing an average of $106,237. This year alone, Strategy has reported a Bitcoin yield of 16.8%.

