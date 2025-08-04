Metaplanet Announces August Bitcoin Buy: Now Holds 17,595 BTC

Key Notes

Metaplanet purchased 463 BTC for ~$53.7M, increasing its total holdings to 17,595 BTC worth over $2B.

The firm’s YTD BTC Yield surged to 459.2%, highlighting the success of its Bitcoin acquisition strategy.

Despite August’s historical weakness for Bitcoin, Metaplanet remains 8.4% toward its 210,000 BTC target.

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet announced the acquisition of 463 Bitcoin BTC $114 513 24h volatility: 0.8% Market cap: $2.28 T Vol. 24h: $24.82 B on August 4, 2025, spending approximately 8 billion yen ($53.7 million) at an average price of $115,895 per BTC.

Metaplanet Now Holds $2B in BTC

Metaplanet stands as the seventh-largest corporate Bitcoin holder globally, now boasting a total of 17,595 BTC, valued at over $2 billion.

The purchase was strategically timed to coincide with a 5% weekend dip in Bitcoin prices, making Metaplanet possibly the first public company to act on the decline in August.

Volatile Start for BTC ETFs

The move comes amid a volatile start to the month for crypto with spot Bitcoin ETFs in the US witnessing over $812.3 million in outflows, one of the biggest in their history, ending a seven-week streak of net inflows.

Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw a net outflow of $643 million last week (July 28 to August 1, U.S. Eastern Time), ending a seven-week streak of net inflows. In contrast, spot Ethereum ETFs recorded a net inflow of $154 million, marking 12 consecutive weeks of net inflows. Notably, among… pic.twitter.com/WrxunhmIJB — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 4, 2025

On the other hand, Ethereum ETH $3 550 24h volatility: 2.6% Market cap: $428.84 B Vol. 24h: $20.10 B ETFs continued their hot streak with $154 million in net inflows, marking 12 consecutive weeks of positive performance.

210,000 BTC by Year-End

Metaplanet remains aggressive in its long-term Bitcoin strategy. Led by CEO Simon Gerovich, the firm aims to accumulate 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027, equivalent to 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

With the latest acquisition, the firm is 8.4% toward that target. Gerovich confirmed the move via an X post, revealing that Metaplanet has achieved BTC Yield of 459.2% YTD 2025.

Metaplanet has acquired 463 BTC for ~$53.7 million at ~$115,895 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 459.2% YTD 2025. As of 8/4/2025, we hold 17,595 $BTC acquired for ~$1.78 billion at ~$101,422 per bitcoin. $MTPLF pic.twitter.com/9EyuDIMsqq — Simon Gerovich (@gerovich) August 4, 2025

Performance Metrics: BTC Yield and Gain

Metaplanet uses BTC Yield as a key metric to assess the performance of its Bitcoin strategy. As of August 4, BTC Yield for the quarter stands at 24.6%, down from a peak of 129.4% in the previous quarter.

The BTC per Fully Diluted Share now stands at 0.0201243 BTC, indicating increasing shareholder exposure to BTC.

Bitcoin’s August Slump: Historical Headwinds

According to CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin trades at $114,000, down nearly 4% in the past week. Historically, August has been a bearish month for Bitcoin, with an average monthly decline of 11.4% since 2013.

Last year, BTC dropped 8.6% to $59,000 in August. The worst Augusts were in 2022 and 2023, when prices plummeted to $19,800 and $27,300, respectively.

If history repeats and Bitcoin sheds another 11.4% this month, it could dip to around $105,000. However, there’s hope with 2025 being a bull market year, and bull years have seen positive Augusts, such as 2021, when BTC surged 13.8%.

September may not offer much relief either: Bitcoin has closed down in 8 of the last 12 Septembers. However, BTC still remains the best crypto to buy for long-term blockchain exposure and as a hedge against inflation, as touted by experts such as Robert Kiyosaki.

Disclaimer: Coinspeaker is committed to providing unbiased and transparent reporting. This article aims to deliver accurate and timely information but should not be taken as financial or investment advice. Since market conditions can change rapidly, we encourage you to verify information on your own and consult with a professional before making any decisions based on this content.